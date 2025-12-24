Technology News
OnePlus Turbo Tipped to Launch With 1.5K BOE Display With 165Hz Refresh Rate

The OnePlus Turbo may offer improved colour accuracy to near-flagship levels, while also reducing power consumption.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 11:23 IST
OnePlus Turbo Tipped to Launch With 1.5K BOE Display With 165Hz Refresh Rate

OnePlus recently launched the 15R (pictured), with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

  • The panel may use Display P3 lite chip for better colour accuracy
  • High-frequency PWM dimming could improve eye comfort while gaming
  • A OnePlus Turbo model is said to get a global launch including India
OnePlus Turbo is expected to launch as a gaming-focused smartphone in China next month. New leaks suggest that the upcoming series will focus strongly on display quality and performance. Tipsters now claim that the phone will feature a high-end BOE display designed for smooth visuals and better eye comfort. We can also expect that one Turbo model could launch outside China as well. Previously, the chipset, battery and colour options details of the purported smartphone had leaked as well.

OnePlus Turbo Display Specifications (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the rumoured OnePlus Turbo will feature a custom 1.5K LTPS display from BOE with a 165Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to use a self-developed "Display P3 lite chip" and flagship-grade luminescent materials. This setup is claimed to improve colour accuracy to near-flagship levels, while also reducing power consumption and extending the panel's lifespan.oneplus turbo dcs inline dcs

The OnePlus Turbo display is also expected to focus on eye protection. The tipster says the phone will support high-frequency PWM dimming, which helps reduce eye strain during long gaming or viewing sessions. The "black bar width" around the display is described as “surprisingly good,” suggesting slim bezels. The tipster adds that this could be the only BOE flagship-grade screen currently available in its expected price segment, balancing refresh rate, eye comfort, and display quality.

A tipster previously claimed that OnePlus Turbo will also get a global launch, including in India. The phone is said to pack a large 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. Internally, the device is reportedly code named “Volkswagen,” hinting at a strategy focused on offering high performance to a mass-market audience.

Camera details are currently limited. The OnePlus Turbo is tipped to feature two rear cameras, but no information is available yet about sensors or features. OnePlus has also not announced any global launch timeline. More clarity is expected once the Turbo series is officially unveiled in China in January.

Earlier leaks suggested that the OnePlus Turbo would feature a 6.78-inch flat BOE LTPS display, weigh around 217g, and run Android 16. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 variant is expected to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, with AnTuTu scores crossing 2.6 million points. Another Turbo variant is also rumoured to launch alongside it, possibly powered by a Snapdragon 7-series chip, with both models said to share the 165Hz refresh rate and 9,000mAh-class battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Turbo, OnePlus Turbo Features, OnePlus Turbo Launch, OnePlus Turbo Display Details, OnePlus Turbo Series, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
OnePlus Turbo Tipped to Launch With 1.5K BOE Display With 165Hz Refresh Rate
