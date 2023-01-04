Technology News
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Dynaudio Dual Drivers, Up to 39 Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Dynaudio Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will debut in India on February 7.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 19:00 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 With Dynaudio Dual Drivers, Up to 39-Hour Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have an IP55 rating for dust, water resistance

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 2 come with ANC, three noise cancelling mics
  • They feature Bluetooth v5.3, LHDC, AAC, SBC, LC3 codec support
  • The OnePlus Buds Pro 2’s case supports Qi wireless charging

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launched in China on Wednesday alongside the OnePlus 11 5G. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are equipped with MelodyBoost Dual Drivers co-created by Dynaudio. Each earbud gets an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. The coaxial dual-driver system is designed to tackle both high and low frequencies. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 feature a default EQ setting, along with three EQ options that are co-tuned by Dynaudio — Bold, Serenade, and Bass. OnePlus claims that these TWS earphones can offer a total battery life of up to 39 hours.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price, availability

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are currently available to pre-book in China and will go on sale from January 9 at 10am local time (7:30am IST). These OnePlus TWS earphones are priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000) at launch.

The company has confirmed that OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will debut in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 Event on February 7.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications, features

These TWS earphones are equipped with an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter to easily tackle both high and low audio frequencies. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity with support for LHDC, AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs. They also come with Spacial Audio support for an immersive virtual surround sound experience.

The ANC feature is said to be capable of suppressing up to 48dB of outside noise. Both earbuds are equipped with three microphones with an AI noise-reduction feature. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also get touch controls for answering calls and navigating music playback.

According to the company, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offer a total battery life of up to 39 hours. Their charging case has a battery capacity of 520mAh, which is said to take about an hour to get fully charged. They also support Qi wireless charging. These earphones are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
