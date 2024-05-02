Photo Credit: Noise
Noise Pop Buds have been launched in India. The true wireless (TWS) earphones come with a quad mic system and an IPX5 splash resistance rating. They are equipped with a noise cancellation feature thgat is expected to help users make clear, disturbance-free phone calls. The audio wearable arrives with support for fast charging too. They are available in multiple dual-toned colourways with an in-ear design. The earphones also support touch controls as well as Bluetooth connectivity. They also come with one year of warranty.
The Noise Pop Buds are available in India at a launch price of Rs. 999 via Flipkart and the Noise India website. The earphones are offered in four shades - Forest Pop, Lilac Pop, Moon Pop, and Steel Pop.
The newly launched true wireless earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers and a quad mic setup with support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls, which is claimed to deliver clearer phone calls without much interference from their surroundings.
Noise Pop Buds offer up to 65ms low latency and support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They come with Hyper Sync technology for fast pairing with devices. The TWS buds offer support for Google Assistant or Siri on paired smartphones or tablets.
The Noise Pop Buds are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 50 hours with a full charge said to take about 90 minutes. An Instacharge feature is available that enable the earphones to get up to 150 minutes of battery life from a 10-minute charge. They also have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance. Along with the case, the earphones weigh 39g.
