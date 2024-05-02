Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Noise Pop Buds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Pop Buds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise Pop Buds are equipped with 10mm drivers.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2024 13:56 IST
Noise Pop Buds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Pop Buds come in Forest Pop, Lilac Pop, Moon Pop, and Steel Pop colourways

Highlights
  • Noise Pop Buds come with an IPX5 rating for splash resistance
  • These earphones have Hyper Sync technology for Quick Pairing
  • The Noise Pop Buds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Advertisement

Noise Pop Buds have been launched in India. The true wireless (TWS) earphones come with a quad mic system and an IPX5 splash resistance rating. They are equipped with a noise cancellation feature thgat is expected to help users make clear, disturbance-free phone calls. The audio wearable arrives with support for fast charging too. They are available in multiple dual-toned colourways with an in-ear design. The earphones also support touch controls as well as Bluetooth connectivity. They also come with one year of warranty.

Noise Pop Buds price in India, availability

The Noise Pop Buds are available in India at a launch price of Rs. 999 via Flipkart and the Noise India website. The earphones are offered in four shades - Forest Pop, Lilac Pop, Moon Pop, and Steel Pop.

Noise Pop Buds specifications, features

The newly launched true wireless earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers and a quad mic setup with support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls, which is claimed to deliver clearer phone calls without much interference from their surroundings.

Noise Pop Buds offer up to 65ms low latency and support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They come with Hyper Sync technology for fast pairing with devices. The TWS buds offer support for Google Assistant or Siri on paired smartphones or tablets.

The Noise Pop Buds are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 50 hours with a full charge said to take about 90 minutes. An Instacharge feature is available that enable the earphones to get up to 150 minutes of battery life from a 10-minute charge. They also have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance. Along with the case, the earphones weigh 39g.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Noise Pop Buds, Noise Pop Buds price in india, Noise Pop Buds specifications, Noise Pop Buds launch, Noise
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone
Noise Pop Buds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Begins: Best Offers Today
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, Apple & More
  3. These iQoo Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  4. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Debut: Details
  5. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  6. Google Unveils Med-Gemini, New AI Models Tuned for Medical Domain
  7. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, OnePlus & More
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Get Discounted for Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale Live Updates: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  10. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Plan Your Events In Communities
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V30e With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Japanese Watch Giant Casio Forays into NFT Space: Details
  3. Noise Pop Buds With Up to 50 Hours Total Battery Life, ENC Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Communities to Get New Events Feature, Replies to Announcement Groups
  5. Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone
  6. Infinix GT 20 Pro Teased to Launch Soon in India; GT Verse to Feature GT Book Laptop, Earbuds, More
  7. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for May Include EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall
  8. Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 8a New Renders Showcase a Fifth Case Colour, Prices Tipped Too: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »