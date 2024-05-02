Anthropic's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot Claude is now making its way to the iPhone. The company announced the launch of its iOS app on Wednesday and said it is generally available globally. This is the first time the AI assistant has left the web interface and received a dedicated smartphone app. Alongside, it also announced a new Teams subscription plan for businesses that will allow corporates to purchase Claude's access for the entire staff. Notably, Anthropic released Claude 3 AI models in March.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Anthropic announced the launch of the iOS app. The mobile app functions the same way as the web interface, and we found it quite optimised and user-friendly. The iPhone app comes with features such as seamless sync with web chats that allow you to pick up the conversation on the app after leaving it midway on the web interface.

Claude iOS app

Photo Credit: Anthropic

The iPhone app also comes with vision capabilities. With permission from the user, the app can access the camera and the photo library of the iPhone to offer real-time analysis of the images. Users can potentially click a picture of an object and ask the AI to identify it.

While the app can be downloaded for free, it does come with the same restrictions as the free web interface of the platform. You only get access to Haiku or Sonnet AI models and there is a daily message limit which varies depending on the load on the server. Notably, there are three variants of Claude AI — Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus. Haiku is the fastest but the least intelligent, Sonnet is slower but more intelligent, and Opus does both.

If you do not want to hit the daily limit, you will have to pay $20 (roughly Rs. 1,700) a month for the Pro subscription. This opens access to all three AI models, a higher number of chats, and priority access during high-traffic periods. Alongside its iOS app, Anthropic has also introduced a new Team plan for enterprises, which businesses can purchase for their staff. The plan offers everything in the Pro tier as well as a higher usage rate than Pro and access to its 200K context window mode, which is designed to process long documents. The Teams plan comes at the price of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,500) per user per month with a minimum of five seats.

