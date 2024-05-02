Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone

Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone

The Claude iOS app can access the iPhone’s camera and photo library.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2024 13:07 IST
Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone

Claude AI iOS app can be downloaded for free

Highlights
  • For full access, users can subscribe to its Pro plan
  • Anthropic also announced a new Team plan for businesses
  • The company recently released the Claude 3 AI model
Advertisement

Anthropic's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot Claude is now making its way to the iPhone. The company announced the launch of its iOS app on Wednesday and said it is generally available globally. This is the first time the AI assistant has left the web interface and received a dedicated smartphone app. Alongside, it also announced a new Teams subscription plan for businesses that will allow corporates to purchase Claude's access for the entire staff. Notably, Anthropic released Claude 3 AI models in March.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Anthropic announced the launch of the iOS app. The mobile app functions the same way as the web interface, and we found it quite optimised and user-friendly. The iPhone app comes with features such as seamless sync with web chats that allow you to pick up the conversation on the app after leaving it midway on the web interface.

claude ios Claude app

Claude iOS app
Photo Credit: Anthropic

 

The iPhone app also comes with vision capabilities. With permission from the user, the app can access the camera and the photo library of the iPhone to offer real-time analysis of the images. Users can potentially click a picture of an object and ask the AI to identify it.

While the app can be downloaded for free, it does come with the same restrictions as the free web interface of the platform. You only get access to Haiku or Sonnet AI models and there is a daily message limit which varies depending on the load on the server. Notably, there are three variants of Claude AI — Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus. Haiku is the fastest but the least intelligent, Sonnet is slower but more intelligent, and Opus does both.

If you do not want to hit the daily limit, you will have to pay $20 (roughly Rs. 1,700) a month for the Pro subscription. This opens access to all three AI models, a higher number of chats, and priority access during high-traffic periods. Alongside its iOS app, Anthropic has also introduced a new Team plan for enterprises, which businesses can purchase for their staff. The plan offers everything in the Pro tier as well as a higher usage rate than Pro and access to its 200K context window mode, which is designed to process long documents. The Teams plan comes at the price of $30 (roughly Rs. 2,500) per user per month with a minimum of five seats.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Claude, Anthropic, Artificial Intelligence, AI, chatbots, iOS
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Infinix GT 20 Pro Teased to Launch Soon in India; GT Verse to Feature GT Book Laptop, Earbuds, More

Related Stories

Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Begins: Best Offers Today
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, OnePlus & More
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, Apple & More
  4. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  5. Realme Phones, TWS Earphones Discounted in India Ahead of Amazon Sale
  6. These iQoo Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  7. Google Unveils Med-Gemini, New AI Models Tuned for Medical Domain
  8. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Debut: Details
  9. PS Plus Adds 4 Monthly Titles in May: FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and More
  10. Google Pixel 8a Price Might Not Be Higher Than Its Predecessor: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone
  2. Infinix GT 20 Pro Teased to Launch Soon in India; GT Verse to Feature GT Book Laptop, Earbuds, More
  3. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for May Include EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall
  4. Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel 8a New Renders Showcase a Fifth Case Colour, Prices Tipped Too: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Confirmed to Launch on May 7, Could get AI Capabilities
  9. Vietnam Debuts Academy of Blockchain, AI with Plans to Train a Million People in Emerging Tech
  10. iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »