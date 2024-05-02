Poco X6 5G is now available in a new colour option in India. The smartphone was launched in the country in January this year in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colour options. The Poco X6 5G features an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary camera and offers 67W fast charging. Apart from a new shade, the Poco X6 5G variant has an identical look and the same specifications as the other colour options

Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour variant price in India, availability

The price of Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour option has been set at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The phone is currently available for purchase through Flipkart. As mentioned, the new colour option is available alongside the existing Mirror Black and Snowstorm White version.

Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,000 off on purchases made through select bank cards. There is five percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card users as well. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 21,999, while there is an additional Rs. 1,000 off on the exchange of select models. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers via the online marketplace.

Poco X6 5G specifications

The Poco X6 5G was launched in India in January alongside the Poco X6 Pro. It runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. Poco has promised to provide three Android upgrades and four years of security updates for this handset. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Poco X6 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

