Technology News

Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour variant price starts at Rs. 21,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 May 2024 11:23 IST
Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

The price of the Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour variant remains the same as the other colour options

Highlights
  • Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour variant is currently up for sale
  • It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • Poco X6 5G was launched in India in January
Advertisement

Poco X6 5G is now available in a new colour option in India. The smartphone was launched in the country in January this year in Mirror Black and Snowstorm White colour options. The Poco X6 5G features an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary camera and offers 67W fast charging. Apart from a new shade, the Poco X6 5G variant has an identical look and the same specifications as the other colour options

Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour variant price in India, availability

The price of Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue colour option has been set at Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 24,999. The phone is currently available for purchase through Flipkart. As mentioned, the new colour option is available alongside the existing Mirror Black and Snowstorm White version.

Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,000 off on purchases made through select bank cards. There is five percent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank card users as well. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 21,999, while there is an additional Rs. 1,000 off on the exchange of select models. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers via the online marketplace.

Poco X6 5G specifications

The Poco X6 5G was launched in India in January alongside the Poco X6 Pro. It runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. Poco has promised to provide three Android upgrades and four years of security updates for this handset. It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

For optics, the Poco X6 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone houses a 5,100mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco X6 5G, Poco X6 5G Price in India, Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Price in India, Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale Begins: Best Offers Today
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, Apple & More
  3. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Gets Discounted in India: See New Prices
  4. These iQoo Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Mobile Deals on Samsung, OnePlus & More
  6. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Debut: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Get Discounted for Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale
  8. Google Unveils Med-Gemini, New AI Models Tuned for Medical Domain
  9. PS Plus Adds 4 Monthly Titles in May: FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Launches Claude iOS App to Bring the AI Assistant to the iPhone
  2. Infinix GT 20 Pro Teased to Launch Soon in India; GT Verse to Feature GT Book Laptop, Earbuds, More
  3. PS Plus Monthly Free Games for May Include EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall
  4. Poco X6 5G Skyline Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G and Nokia 235 4G Feature Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel 8a New Renders Showcase a Fifth Case Colour, Prices Tipped Too: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE to Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2024
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset Confirmed to Launch on May 7, Could get AI Capabilities
  9. Vietnam Debuts Academy of Blockchain, AI with Plans to Train a Million People in Emerging Tech
  10. iQoo 12, iQoo Z9, Neo 9 Pro, More Phones to Be Discounted During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »