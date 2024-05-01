Apple has unveiled two new wireless audio products - Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4. These newly-launched audio products are compatible with both Apple and Android devices and support USB Type-C charging. The Beats Solo Buds are claimed to offer seamless one-touch pairing and up to 18 hours of total playback time. The Beats Solo 4, succeeding the Beats Solo 3, have an upgraded design. They are equipped with a personalised Spatial Audio feature with dynamic head tracking and are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of battery life.

Beats Solo Buds, Beats Solo 4 price, availability

The Beats Solo Buds are priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,700) and will be available for purchase in the US starting June this year. They are offered in four colour options - Arctic Purple, Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red.

Meanwhile, the Beats Solo 4, currently available in the US via the official Apple website at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700), will start shipping on May 2. They come in Cloud Pink, Matte Black, and Slate Blue shades.

Beats Solo Buds specifications, features

Beats Solo Buds have dual-layer drivers and laser-cut vents that are claimed to improve audio performance. They come with four ear tip sizes - XS, S, M and L. The true wireless earphones are said to offer seamless one-touch pairing. The ‘b' button on the earphones also supports customisable on-ear functions which allow users to control music, volume, take calls, and activate a relevant voice assistant with a press. These customisations and more can be controlled through the Beats mobile app.

The charging case of the Beats Solo Buds supports USB Type-C connectivity. They are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 18 hours. Charging the earphones for five minutes is said to provide an hour of playback time. Apple notes that with iPhone 15 or supported Android devices, these earphones can also be charged directly from your phone, tablet or laptop.

Beats Solo 4 specifications, features

The Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers and a personalised Spatial Audio feature with dynamic head tracking. They also come with customisable sliders and angled earcups for a comfortable fit. The 'b' button on the headphones allows users to control music playback and volume, manage calls and activate voice assistants. These are also compatible with the Beats app.

The headphones are said to offer up to 50 hours of battery life and a 10 minute charge is claimed to offer up to five hours of playback. The Beats Solo 4 also support a wired connection using a 3.5mm audio cable. The headphones weigh 217g.

