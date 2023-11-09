Nothing Ear 3 TWS earphones have been tipped to launch soon. The earbuds are said to succeed the Nothing Ear 2 earphones, that were released in March this year. The Ear 2 were initially launched in a single colourway, however, Nothing later unveiled the TWS earphones in a second colour option. The London-headquartered electronics manufacturing company is yet to officially announce the purported audio wearable. A new report suggests that the firm is currently working on it and hinted at a launch timeline for the Nothing Ear 3.

A Mashable India report suggests citing internal sources that Nothing is currently working on a new product. The report does not disclose the particular item in the works, but suggests that it will launch in January 2024.

Nothing Phone 2 was unveiled in July this year, as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1, which was introduced in July 2022 and was also the first ever smartphone made by the firm. It is unlikely that the company will launch a new smartphone so close to the release of its last one. Therefore, the possibility of Nothing launching a successor to the Phone 2 early in 2024 can be put aside.

However, it is worth noting that the Nothing Ear 2 true wireless earbuds that succeeded the Nothing Ear 1, were launched in March 2023. Considering the product launch cycle, it may be deduced that the company may introduce the Nothing Ear 3 in early 2024. It is important to note that these are speculations at best, and until an official announcement, must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The report suggests that the Nothing Ear 3 are expected to arrive with some considerable upgrades over the Ear 2 earbuds. The Nothing Ear 2 come with up to 40dB of active noise cancellation, 11.6mm custom drivers, AI-backed microphones, and up to 36 hours of claimed battery life with the charging case. They are priced in India at Rs. 9,999 and offered in black and white colour options.

