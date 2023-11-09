Technology News
  Nothing Ear 3 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Retain Ear 2 Design Elements

Nothing Ear 3 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Retain Ear 2 Design Elements

Nothing Ear 3 TWS expected to succeed the Nothing Ear 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 November 2023 15:07 IST
Nothing Ear 3 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Retain Ear 2 Design Elements

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 2 (pictured) is offered in black and white colour options

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 3 have been tipped to launch soon
  • The audio wearable is said to carry upgrades over Nothing Ear 2
  • The Nothing Ear 2 were launched in March 2023
Nothing Ear 3 TWS earphones have been tipped to launch soon. The earbuds are said to succeed the Nothing Ear 2 earphones, that were released in March this year. The Ear 2 were initially launched in a single colourway, however, Nothing later unveiled the TWS earphones in a second colour option. The London-headquartered electronics manufacturing company is yet to officially announce the purported audio wearable. A new report suggests that the firm is currently working on it and hinted at a launch timeline for the Nothing Ear 3.

A Mashable India report suggests citing internal sources that Nothing is currently working on a new product. The report does not disclose the particular item in the works, but suggests that it will launch in January 2024.

Nothing Phone 2 was unveiled in July this year, as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1, which was introduced in July 2022 and was also the first ever smartphone made by the firm. It is unlikely that the company will launch a new smartphone so close to the release of its last one. Therefore, the possibility of Nothing launching a successor to the Phone 2 early in 2024 can be put aside.

However, it is worth noting that the Nothing Ear 2 true wireless earbuds that succeeded the Nothing Ear 1, were launched in March 2023. Considering the product launch cycle, it may be deduced that the company may introduce the Nothing Ear 3 in early 2024. It is important to note that these are speculations at best, and until an official announcement, must be taken with a pinch of salt.

The report suggests that the Nothing Ear 3 are expected to arrive with some considerable upgrades over the Ear 2 earbuds. The Nothing Ear 2 come with up to 40dB of active noise cancellation, 11.6mm custom drivers, AI-backed microphones, and up to 36 hours of claimed battery life with the charging case. They are priced in India at Rs. 9,999 and offered in black and white colour options.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Good
  • Looks great, comfortable fit
  • Improved controls
  • Decent battery life despite smaller charging case
  • LHDC codec support, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Very good app
  • Detailed, fun sound
  • Bad
  • Needs the Nothing Phone 1 for optimal performance
  • Underwhelming ANC
Read detailed Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Nothing Ear 3, Nothing Ear 3 launch, Nothing Ear 3 specifications, Nothing Ear 2, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitget to Strategically Infuse $10 Million into Promising Indian Crypto Startups
Nothing Ear 3 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Retain Ear 2 Design Elements
