Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase

Customers can get 50 percent discount on AirPods 3rd generation with Lightning Charging Case on the purchase of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2023 17:41 IST
Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase

Photo Credit: Apple

The AirPods offer applies to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Highlights
  • Apple is offering free engravings on its products
  • The offers are valid till November 14
  • Apple's festive offers can be availed at Apple Stores and online store
Apple products are some of the most sought after during festive season sale events, with e-commerce websites offering lucrative discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad models and more. Now, Apple India has announced a slew of festive offers on a wide range of products just ahead of Diwali. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is offering lucrative deals on its devices, along with exchange offers, free engravings, flexible payment options and more. Most notably, the company is offering third-generation AirPods at a reduced price on the purchase of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The festive offers are headlined by a 50 percent discount on third-generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case on the purchase of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. Customers can also upgrade to AirPods with a MagSafe Charging Case or second-generation AirPods Pro with USB Type-C MagSafe Charging Case, just by paying the difference. This means that you can get AirPods (3rd gen) at Rs. 9,950, or upgrade and get an AiPods Pro (2nd gen) at Rs. 14,950.

Additionally, customers will also get a six-month subscription to Apple Music for free with their new iPhone. They can also get their names, or a personal note engraved on the AirPods for free. While this festive offer cannot be combined with instant cashback, education or corporate employee purchase plan pricing, customers can avail the usual EMI and exchange options on their purchase.

This offer is valid from November 8 until November 14 and will be available on Apple Store online and at Apple BKC and Apple Saket physical stores in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.

It's also worth noting that Apple is still providing up to Rs. 10,000 in instant savings on eligible products on HDFC Bank credit card transactions until November 14. Customers can also choose to pay using no cost EMI options for three or six months from most leading banks.

Apple is also providing especially curated entertainment content for Diwali through Apple TV content, Apple Music playlists, and festive offers on App Store apps. Additionally, customers can also get new strap styles and colours for Apple Watch models. Apple is providing extensive customisation offers in the form of free engravings on iPads, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Finally, the company is also hosting a series of free talks and workshops, called Light Up Mumbai, at Apple BKC till November 14 to celebrate Diwali.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, good controls
  • MagSafe wireless charging
  • Works well with iOS, Siri, and Apple Music
  • Good battery life
  • Very good sound quality and performance on calls
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of noise isolation can be bothersome
  • Full feature set needs an iOS device to use
Read detailed Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Apple Festive Offer, Apple Store
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

