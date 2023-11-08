Apple products are some of the most sought after during festive season sale events, with e-commerce websites offering lucrative discounts on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad models and more. Now, Apple India has announced a slew of festive offers on a wide range of products just ahead of Diwali. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is offering lucrative deals on its devices, along with exchange offers, free engravings, flexible payment options and more. Most notably, the company is offering third-generation AirPods at a reduced price on the purchase of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

The festive offers are headlined by a 50 percent discount on third-generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case on the purchase of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. Customers can also upgrade to AirPods with a MagSafe Charging Case or second-generation AirPods Pro with USB Type-C MagSafe Charging Case, just by paying the difference. This means that you can get AirPods (3rd gen) at Rs. 9,950, or upgrade and get an AiPods Pro (2nd gen) at Rs. 14,950.

Additionally, customers will also get a six-month subscription to Apple Music for free with their new iPhone. They can also get their names, or a personal note engraved on the AirPods for free. While this festive offer cannot be combined with instant cashback, education or corporate employee purchase plan pricing, customers can avail the usual EMI and exchange options on their purchase.

This offer is valid from November 8 until November 14 and will be available on Apple Store online and at Apple BKC and Apple Saket physical stores in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.

It's also worth noting that Apple is still providing up to Rs. 10,000 in instant savings on eligible products on HDFC Bank credit card transactions until November 14. Customers can also choose to pay using no cost EMI options for three or six months from most leading banks.

Apple is also providing especially curated entertainment content for Diwali through Apple TV content, Apple Music playlists, and festive offers on App Store apps. Additionally, customers can also get new strap styles and colours for Apple Watch models. Apple is providing extensive customisation offers in the form of free engravings on iPads, AirPods, AirTag, or Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Finally, the company is also hosting a series of free talks and workshops, called Light Up Mumbai, at Apple BKC till November 14 to celebrate Diwali.

