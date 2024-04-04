Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected

Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected

Some speculations suggest that Nothing may announce two products.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 11:46 IST
Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 3 are expected to succeed the Nothing Ear 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 3 rumours initially surfaced in November 2023
  • The company has yet to announce the audio wearable
  • The Nothing Ear 3 may get considerable upgrades over Ear 2
Advertisement

Nothing Ear 3 are expected to be announced soon. While Nothing is yet to announce the product, recent teasers from the company have suggested that the third generation Nothing Ear's are likely to launch next. So far, Nothing has shared cryptic teasers with animal emojis and mascots. Now, the UK-based OEM has revealed a date for its next Community update, where the Nothing Ear 3 could be teased. Some speculations also suggest that there may be two new products from the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a poster with the caption "Play Date." The poster shows a beetle and a frog face-to-face. It does not reveal any other details. The caption adds that more will be revealed in the company's upcoming Community Update on April 18. The same has also been confirmed in a Nothing Community entry.

The company has previously teased an upcoming launch with a frog and a beetle emoji. It was accompanied by a teaser which showed a frog leaping over a beetle. This is expected to suggest the imminent launch of the Nothing Ear 3. They are likely to come with considerable upgrades over the Nothing Ear 2, which were officially denoted by a beetle in promotional materials.

Some, however, interpreted the frog and beetle teasers as hints of two upcoming products instead of one. Nothing CEO Carl Pei quoted one such post talking about the possibility of a Nothing speaker launching alongside the purported Nothing Ear 3. However, neither the company nor the executive have confirmed any speculations. It is best to take all such speculations with a pinch of salt.

A MySmartPrice report claims that a Flipkart microsite for the Nothing Ear 3 has also gone live, backing up the suspicion that they are the next products expected to launch. However, at the time of writing, the page could not be found.

Nothing Ear 3 are expected to succeed the Nothing Ear 2, which have an 11.6mm custom driver, AI-backed microphones, and support for touch controls. The earphones offer up to 40dB of active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and an IP54 rating. The charging case carries an IP55 rating. They launched in India at Rs. 9,999 and are available in black and white colour options.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great, comfortable fit
  • Improved controls
  • Decent battery life despite smaller charging case
  • LHDC codec support, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Very good app
  • Detailed, fun sound
  • Bad
  • Needs the Nothing Phone 1 for optimal performance
  • Underwhelming ANC
Read detailed Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Ear 3, Nothing Ear 3 launch, Nothing Ear 3 teaser, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CoinDCX, Mesh Partner to Let Users Integrate DeFi Wallets from Within its App

Related Stories

Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Announce the Nothing Ear 3 on April 18
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces; Will Tell You the Time on Mars
  5. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  6. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X7b 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Listed Online
  2. OpenAI Will Now Let Users Edit AI-Generated DALL-E Images Within ChatGPT
  3. Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation
  4. OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race
  5. Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Run on Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
  8. CoinDCX, Mesh Partner to Let Users Integrate DeFi Wallets from Within its App
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prototype Image Surfaces, Dimensions Leaked
  10. Apple Releases Spatial Personas For Vision Pro, Offers Collaborative Virtual Experience: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »