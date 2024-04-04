Nothing Ear 3 are expected to be announced soon. While Nothing is yet to announce the product, recent teasers from the company have suggested that the third generation Nothing Ear's are likely to launch next. So far, Nothing has shared cryptic teasers with animal emojis and mascots. Now, the UK-based OEM has revealed a date for its next Community update, where the Nothing Ear 3 could be teased. Some speculations also suggest that there may be two new products from the company.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a poster with the caption "Play Date." The poster shows a beetle and a frog face-to-face. It does not reveal any other details. The caption adds that more will be revealed in the company's upcoming Community Update on April 18. The same has also been confirmed in a Nothing Community entry.

The company has previously teased an upcoming launch with a frog and a beetle emoji. It was accompanied by a teaser which showed a frog leaping over a beetle. This is expected to suggest the imminent launch of the Nothing Ear 3. They are likely to come with considerable upgrades over the Nothing Ear 2, which were officially denoted by a beetle in promotional materials.

Some, however, interpreted the frog and beetle teasers as hints of two upcoming products instead of one. Nothing CEO Carl Pei quoted one such post talking about the possibility of a Nothing speaker launching alongside the purported Nothing Ear 3. However, neither the company nor the executive have confirmed any speculations. It is best to take all such speculations with a pinch of salt.

A MySmartPrice report claims that a Flipkart microsite for the Nothing Ear 3 has also gone live, backing up the suspicion that they are the next products expected to launch. However, at the time of writing, the page could not be found.

Nothing Ear 3 are expected to succeed the Nothing Ear 2, which have an 11.6mm custom driver, AI-backed microphones, and support for touch controls. The earphones offer up to 40dB of active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and an IP54 rating. The charging case carries an IP55 rating. They launched in India at Rs. 9,999 and are available in black and white colour options.

