Technology News

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders Surface Online; Pricing Tipped

Nothing might provide a familiar transparent look for its new earbuds.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 April 2024 18:55 IST
Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders Surface Online; Pricing Tipped

Photo Credit: X/ @ishanagarwal24

Nothing Ear are expected to pack considerable upgrades over the Ear 2

Highlights
  • Nothing is preparing to launch two new wireless earbuds
  • UK-based brand currently has two audio products in its portfolio
  • Nothing Ear are tipped to be priced at EUR 149
Advertisement

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are confirmed to launch on April 18. Days ahead of the official debut, alleged renders of the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have surfaced on the Web alongside their price points and specifications. The renders suggest a semi-transparent design for the upcoming earphones, similar to their predecessors. The Nothing Ear A are tipped to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 45dB and offer an IP54-rated build.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) has posted alleged renders, pricing, and specifications of Nothing Ear and Ear A on X. The images suggest a design identical to Nothing's previous wireless earbuds. They appear to have a semi-transparent case and stem. The Nothing Ear A are shown in black, white, and yellow shades, while the Nothing Ear are shown in black and white colourways. The renders show "Nothing" engraved on the stem and they seem to have red and white dots to indicate the left and right sides, same as before.

As per the tipster, the Nothing Ear A will cost EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000). They are said to offer up to 45dB ANC and dual connection. They might offer up to eight hours of battery life with ANC off and are said to get IP54 water resistance. The new leak corroborates previous reports.

On the other hand, the Nothing Ear are tipped to be priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000). The tipster believes that the earbuds will be priced below Rs. 9,999 in India.

Nothing will announce its Ear A and Ear TWS earphones on Thursday, April 18. The UK-based brand currently has three audio products in its portfolio — Nothing Ear 1, Ear 2, and the Ear Stick. With the upcoming earphones, Nothing decided to change their naming convention. The Nothing Ear earbuds are expected to pack considerable upgrades over the Ear 2. The latter are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design, useful controls 
  • Good ANC with two intensity levels 
  • Wireless and fast charging 
  • Decent app 
  • Balanced, detailed sound 
  • Bad
  • Charging case is a bit big 
  • No voice assistant support 
  • Sound falls a bit short on attack and aggression
Read detailed Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great, comfortable fit
  • Improved controls
  • Decent battery life despite smaller charging case
  • LHDC codec support, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Very good app
  • Detailed, fun sound
  • Bad
  • Needs the Nothing Phone 1 for optimal performance
  • Underwhelming ANC
Read detailed Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A, Nothing Ear A Price, Nothing Ear A Specifications, Nothing Ear Price, Nothing Ear Specifications, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Buds T110 India Launch Date Set for April 15, Said to Offer Up to 38 Hours of Total Playback Time

Related Stories

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders Surface Online; Pricing Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Pack This New Qualcomm Chipset
  2. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India
  3. OpenAI Upgrades Paid ChatGPT Accounts to GPT-4 Turbo, Offers Improvements
  4. Android 15 Beta 1 Released With These New Security and Privacy Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips
  2. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A New Renders Surface Online; Pricing Tipped
  3. Realme Buds T110 India Launch Date Set for April 15, Said to Offer Up to 38 Hours of Total Playback Time
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7020 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung’s Galaxy AI Update Hints at the Possibility of Expanding the Features to More Devices
  6. Baldur's Gate 3 Wins Best Game, Four Other Honors at BAFTA Games Awards 2024: See Full List of Winners
  7. TikTok Reportedly Working on AI Influencers That Will Create Content for Advertisers
  8. Google Photos App Could Add an Option to Compress Existing Files to Get More Storage Space: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Price in India Slashed: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  10. Small Crypto Players in Dubai to Get Benefits from VARA Regulators: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »