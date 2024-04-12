Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are confirmed to launch on April 18. Days ahead of the official debut, alleged renders of the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have surfaced on the Web alongside their price points and specifications. The renders suggest a semi-transparent design for the upcoming earphones, similar to their predecessors. The Nothing Ear A are tipped to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 45dB and offer an IP54-rated build.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) has posted alleged renders, pricing, and specifications of Nothing Ear and Ear A on X. The images suggest a design identical to Nothing's previous wireless earbuds. They appear to have a semi-transparent case and stem. The Nothing Ear A are shown in black, white, and yellow shades, while the Nothing Ear are shown in black and white colourways. The renders show "Nothing" engraved on the stem and they seem to have red and white dots to indicate the left and right sides, same as before.

As per the tipster, the Nothing Ear A will cost EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 8,000). They are said to offer up to 45dB ANC and dual connection. They might offer up to eight hours of battery life with ANC off and are said to get IP54 water resistance. The new leak corroborates previous reports.

On the other hand, the Nothing Ear are tipped to be priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,000). The tipster believes that the earbuds will be priced below Rs. 9,999 in India.

Nothing will announce its Ear A and Ear TWS earphones on Thursday, April 18. The UK-based brand currently has three audio products in its portfolio — Nothing Ear 1, Ear 2, and the Ear Stick. With the upcoming earphones, Nothing decided to change their naming convention. The Nothing Ear earbuds are expected to pack considerable upgrades over the Ear 2. The latter are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

