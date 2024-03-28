Technology News
Nothing Ear 3 TWS Earphones May Launch Soon as Company Posts Teaser for New Product

Nothing Ear 2 were launched in March 2022

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2024 16:58 IST
Nothing Ear 3 TWS Earphones May Launch Soon as Company Posts Teaser for New Product

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing announced its very first product in July 2021

Highlights
  • Nothing released a new teaser video on social media
  • In the video a frog leaps over a beetle
  • Nothing Ear 3 have been in rumours since November last year
Nothing Ear 3 may launch soon. While the launch date and even the product remains a mystery, the UK-based company has recently dropped a teaser on social media channels hinting at the arrival of another new product. It is expected to be the Nothing Ear 3. Nothing launched its first pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds — Nothing Ear 1 — back in 2021. The Nothing Ear 2 were unveiled in 2022. The Nothing Ear 3 earphones are expected to retain the transparent design of their predecessors.

The UK-based company posted a video teaser on X on Wednesday. The teaser features a frog hopping over a black beetle. The black beetle was the mascot for the Nothing Ear 2. The teaser suggests the arrival of the next generation of wireless earbuds. The frog could be the mascot for the Ear 3.

The Nothing Ear 3 have been in rumours since November last year. They were earlier speculated to go official in January 2024.

Nothing started its journey in July 2021 by launching the Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds with a transparent design at a price tag of Rs. 5,999. The premium earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) received a successor — Nothing Ear 2 — in March 2022.

The Nothing Ear 3 are expected to pack considerable upgrades over the Ear 2 earbuds. The latter are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

Nothing Ear 2 come with 11.6mm custom drivers with each earpiece housing three AI-backed microphones. They offer active noise cancellation that is said to eliminate the background noise by up to 40dB. The earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

The earpieces carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case has an IP55-rated build. There is a 33mAh battery inside each Nothing Ear 2 earpiece and a 485mAh battery inside the charging case.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers

