Nothing Ear 3 may launch soon. While the launch date and even the product remains a mystery, the UK-based company has recently dropped a teaser on social media channels hinting at the arrival of another new product. It is expected to be the Nothing Ear 3. Nothing launched its first pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds — Nothing Ear 1 — back in 2021. The Nothing Ear 2 were unveiled in 2022. The Nothing Ear 3 earphones are expected to retain the transparent design of their predecessors.

The UK-based company posted a video teaser on X on Wednesday. The teaser features a frog hopping over a black beetle. The black beetle was the mascot for the Nothing Ear 2. The teaser suggests the arrival of the next generation of wireless earbuds. The frog could be the mascot for the Ear 3.

The Nothing Ear 3 have been in rumours since November last year. They were earlier speculated to go official in January 2024.

Nothing started its journey in July 2021 by launching the Ear 1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds with a transparent design at a price tag of Rs. 5,999. The premium earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) received a successor — Nothing Ear 2 — in March 2022.

The Nothing Ear 3 are expected to pack considerable upgrades over the Ear 2 earbuds. The latter are priced at Rs. 9,999 in India.

Nothing Ear 2 come with 11.6mm custom drivers with each earpiece housing three AI-backed microphones. They offer active noise cancellation that is said to eliminate the background noise by up to 40dB. The earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support LHDC 5.0, AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

The earpieces carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, while the case has an IP55-rated build. There is a 33mAh battery inside each Nothing Ear 2 earpiece and a 485mAh battery inside the charging case.

