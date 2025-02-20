Technology News
Paytm Solar Soundbox With Full-Day Battery Life Launched for Merchants

The Paytm Solar Soundbox features two batteries with one supporting solar energy and another electricity.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 19:46 IST
Paytm Solar Soundbox With Full-Day Battery Life Launched for Merchants

Photo Credit: Paytm

Paytm Solar Soundbox supports 4G connectivity

  • Paytm’s Solar Soundbox is equipped with a solar panel on top
  • The solar battery can be fully charged with 2-3 hours of sun exposure
  • The electricity-powered battery can last up to 10 days
Paytm Solar Soundbox has been launched by One97 Communications, which owns the brand Paytm, on Thursday. The merchant-focused device supports solar energy and offers a green alternative to standard electricity-powered devices. The payments solutions giant said the device is aimed at the small shop owners and merchants. The device features a dual battery system and comes with a solar panel on top. The second battery supports electricity and is likely provided as a backup option for when the solar charge gets discharged.

Paytm Solar Soundbox Launched

In a press release, the company stated that the device was being introduced as an environment-friendly solution that uses a low-cost energy alternative energy source. The Paytm Solar Soundbox is aimed at small merchants, hawkers, cart vendors, and others in rural and remote areas and regions that experience electricity shortages.

The Paytm Solar Soundbox features a solar panel at the top of the device that enables the device to be charged automatically under sunlight. While the primary battery supports solar energy, a second battery has also been added which is powered by electricity. The solar battery can be charged in 2-3 hours of sun exposure and offers a full day of battery life, the company claimed.

On the other hand, the electricity-powered battery is said to last up to 10 days on a single charge. The soundbox also comes with the Paytm QR code that can be scanned to make unified payments interface (UPI) as well as Rupay Credit Card payments.

Additionally, the Paytm Solar Soundbox supports 4G connectivity to register payments made by customers to the merchant. It also features a 3W speaker that notifies the merchant about the payment confirmation. These notifications can be set in any of the 11 languages supported by the device.

“The launch of this affordable Paytm Solar Soundbox is a commendable step towards empowering small businesses, especially those in remote areas. This also reflects the vision of a self-reliant and environmentally conscious India,” said Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance.

Last year, Paytm introduced a new feature to its consumer app dubbed UPI statement download. With this feature, users can easily generate a detailed document containing records of their transaction history. The details can be downloaded for any date range as well as the entire financial year with a few simple steps.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
