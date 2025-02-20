Vivo T4x 5G will launch in India soon and Vivo is actively teasing its arrival through official social media handles. The Chinese smartphone has not revealed the exact launch date of the phone, but ahead of it, a few details about the handset have leaked online. The camera of the Vivo T4x 5G is said to offer several AI features. It is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The upcoming T4 series smartphone will debut as a successor to last year's Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T4x 5G Specifications (Expected)

MySmartPrice shared the alleged specifications of the Vivo T4x 5G. As per the report, the upcoming phone will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is likely to feature a dual camera setup at the back and it is said to support AI features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode. The phone is tipped to have Military Grade Durability and an IR Blaster.

Recent leaks have suggested that the Vivo T4x 5G will be available in marine blue and pronto purple colour options. It is tipped to offer a dynamic light feature that will light up differently for different notifications. The handset is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Vivo, through an X post earlier this week, announced that the Vivo T4X will launch in India soon. It is teased to have the largest battery in its segment. The handset is said to get a 6,500mAh battery and cost less than Rs. 15,000. It is expected to go official on February 20.

The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Vivo T3x 5G, which was launched in April last year with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD display and houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.