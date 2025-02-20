Technology News
Vivo T4x 5G to Reportedly Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera

Vivo T4x 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2025 19:43 IST
Vivo T4x 5G to Reportedly Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3x 5G runs on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo T4x 5G launch date is still under wraps
  • It is tipped to include an IR Blaster
  • Vivo T4x 5G is expected to be priced under Rs. 15,000
Vivo T4x 5G will launch in India soon and Vivo is actively teasing its arrival through official social media handles. The Chinese smartphone has not revealed the exact launch date of the phone, but ahead of it, a few details about the handset have leaked online. The camera of the Vivo T4x 5G is said to offer several AI features. It is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The upcoming T4 series smartphone will debut as a successor to last year's Vivo T3x 5G. 

Vivo T4x 5G Specifications (Expected)

MySmartPrice shared the alleged specifications of the Vivo T4x 5G. As per the report, the upcoming phone will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is likely to feature a dual camera setup at the back and it is said to support AI features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode. The phone is tipped to have Military Grade Durability and an IR Blaster. 

Recent leaks have suggested that the Vivo T4x 5G will be available in marine blue and pronto purple colour options. It is tipped to offer a dynamic light feature that will light up differently for different notifications. The handset is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. 

Vivo, through an X post earlier this week, announced that the Vivo T4X will launch in India soon. It is teased to have the largest battery in its segment. The handset is said to get a 6,500mAh battery and cost less than Rs. 15,000. It is expected to go official on February 20.

The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Vivo T3x 5G, which was launched in April last year with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD display and houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. 

Comments

Further reading: Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo T4x 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 16e Lacks Apple’s Latest Photographic Styles Feature

