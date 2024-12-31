Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • India Delays UPI Payments Market Share Cap in Relief for PhonePe, Google Pay

India Delays UPI Payments Market Share Cap in Relief for PhonePe, Google Pay

Google Pay and PhonePe are the two most widely used payment apps in India .

By Reuters | Updated: 31 December 2024 20:59 IST
India Delays UPI Payments Market Share Cap in Relief for PhonePe, Google Pay

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ David Dvorcek

Google Pay and PhonePe collectively processed 13.1 billion transactions in November

Highlights
  • PhonePe's share of UPI payments stood at 47.8 percent in November
  • Google Pay's share was at 37 percent
  • NPCI's mandate to now kick off at the end of December 2026
Advertisement

India on Tuesday delayed the implementation of market share caps for a popular digital payments method by two years, a move that will benefit Google Pay and Walmart-backed PhonePe.

According to the proposal, first made in November 2020, digital payment firms would not be allowed to hold more than 30 percent share of the volume of transactions processed via India's popular unified payments interface (UPI).

The mandate, which was to take effect from the end of 2024, will now kick in at the end of December 2026, according to a statement from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a quasi-regulator.

Google Pay and Walmart-backed PhonePe are the two most widely used apps in India to make UPI payments. Other players include fintech companies such as Paytm, Navi, Cred and Amazon Pay.

PhonePe's share of UPI payments stood at 47.8 percent in November 2024 while Google Pay's share was at 37 percent, according to regulatory data. The two firms processed a combined 13.1 billion transactions in November, the data showed.

"The decision to delay the market share cap is aimed at not hindering the growth of the UPI ecosystem while also giving other players the time to grow," a person familiar with the discussions said, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

The NPCI did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The NPCI also lifted a cap on WhatsApp Pay's UPI product onboarding users, according to a separate statement on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: India, Google Pay, PhonePe, UPI, NPCI
Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit With 200-Megapixel Sensor
Top AI Highlights of 2024: From OpenAI’s ChatGPT to Google’s Gemini and More

Related Stories

India Delays UPI Payments Market Share Cap in Relief for PhonePe, Google Pay
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor Tablet X9 Pro With 11.5-Inch 2K Display, 8,300mAh Battery Launched
  2. BSNL Introduces New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calling, Data
  3. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro Chipset Confirmed
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro Gets Android 15 Update But Users Report Problems
  5. Best Gaming Laptops of 2024
  6. OnePlus 13R Design Renders Leak Ahead of January 7 Launch
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Tipped to Debut With New Health Tracking Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover New Details of CIZA0107 Galaxy Cluster Merger with VLA
  2. Fungus Wiping Out Frogs: Innovative "Frog Saunas" Offer Hope for Survival
  3. Japan’s New Energy Policy: Nuclear Power and Renewables Key to Future Growth
  4. AI Breakthrough Decodes Ancient Manuscripts: Roman Scrolls & Cuneiform Texts Revealed
  5. New Haplocanthosaurus Specimen Uncovered in Colorado’s Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry
  6. Poco X7 5G Series Design Teased; Poco X7 Pro to Get MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Could Offer ECG, 60-Second Checkup Features via OHealth App
  8. RBI Shares Observations Around Tokenisation, Crypto in Financial Stability Report 2024
  9. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit With 200-Megapixel Sensor
  10. OnePlus Watch 3 Pro, Oppo Watch X2 Series Monikers Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »