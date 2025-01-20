Powerbeats Pro 2 is expected to launch as a successor to the Powerbeats Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The first generation of the wearable was introduced in 2019 and has since been discontinued. The second generation of the TWS earphones was teased by the company in September 2024 and details about it started surfacing online. It is expected to get upgraded features alongside an improved design. The launch timeline for the earphones has now been suggested in a newsletter.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is "due imminently," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed in his latest Power On newsletter. Apple is reportedly planning to hold product briefings to discuss the features of the purported earphones with the media "in a week or so" — expected to take place later this month. Apple previously confirmed that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will be launched in 2025.

The Powerbeats Pro lineup is expected to be a more fitness-focused alternative to the AirPods Pro series. The headset has inbuilt, adjustable ear hooks, which are said to ensure a comfortable fit. The Powerbeats Pro 2 is expected to sport a more "vertical, slimmer design" than the preceding version.

Alongside AirPods Pro 3, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will reportedly be equipped with a heart-rate sensor. Users will likely be required to wear both earphones for the feature to work. The heart rate data could be connected to a piece of fitness equipment — like a treadmill — and the data could be synchronised with the Health app.

A MacRumors report claims that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and Adaptive Audio. It is expected to offer longer battery life and improved cross-platform compatibility, including support for features like Find My Device and better sound quality. The case is said to charge via a USB Type-C port. It could come in Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, Jet Black, and Quick Sand shades.