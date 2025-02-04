Technology News
Apple Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Date, Price Leaked; Said to Arrive With Heart Rate Monitoring Feature

Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 could be equipped with the company's H2 chip, which was introduced with the AirPods Pro 2.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 February 2025 15:20 IST
Apple Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Date, Price Leaked; Said to Arrive With Heart Rate Monitoring Feature

Photo Credit: WinFuture

A recent leak suggests the Powerbeats Pro 2 will arrive in four colourways

Highlights
  • Apple could launch the Powerbeats Pro 2 on February 11
  • The company's first generation model was launched in 2019
  • The Powerbeats Pro 2 is expected to arrive with a USB Type-C port
Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 could be launched as soon as next week, according to details shared by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The company previously launched the first generation model in 2019, and the upcoming version is expected to arrive with an upgraded processor and a new fitness tracking features. It is also said to arrive with an updated USB Type-C port, in order to comply with the EU's common charger regulations that went into effect at the end of 2024.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Launch Date, Price (Expected)

The upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2 will be launched on February 11, according to Gurman's latest Power On newsletter. It will be available in new colour options, including Electric Orange. Other colourways that are expected include Hyper Purple, Jet Black, and Quick Sand.

The journalist also states that the new Powerbeats Pro 2 will be priced at $250 (roughly Rs. 21,800). Apple has yet to officially announce plans to launch the Powerbeats Pro 2 in the US and other markets. Last year, Apple confirmed the headset would make its debut in 2025.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Features (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will be equipped with same H2 chip that was introduced with the second-generation AirPods Pro 2. This means that the TWS headset could offer improved audio quality, longer battery life, and support for Google's Find My Device network. The company is also expected to equip the device with a USB Type-C port, like other recent devices launched by the company.

Gurman also reiterates earlier claims that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will be equipped with a fitness tracking feature that was previously limited to the company's Apple Watch models — hearth rate monitoring. Users should be able to see heart rate information collected from the Powerbeats Pro 2 in the Apple Health application.

Powerbeats Pro 2, Apple, Powerbeats Pro, Beats
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
