Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman

AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman

AirPods Pro 3 could be equipped with cameras in the future.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 12:51 IST
AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods Pro 3 is expected to succeed the AirPods Pro 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • AirPods Pro 3 could launch in 2027
  • The audio wearables are expected to get upgraded UI features
  • The AirPods Pro 2 was upgraded in September with hearing aid features
Advertisement

AirPods Pro 3 are expected to launch as a successor to the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which were unveiled in 2022. The earphones were upgraded with hearing aid capabilities in September 2024 via a software update. Apple is expected to pack several health-tracking features in the third generation of AirPods Pro. An analyst has now claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is in the early stages of developing AirPods Pro 3 with multiple health monitoring sensors. 

AirPods Pro 3 Health Features (Expected)

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that Apple is experimenting with the next generation of AirPods Pro with multiple health-tracking features, including a temperature sensor, a heart-rate monitor, and "technology that tracks a slew of physiological measures."

Gurman adds that in Apple's internal testing, the heart-rate data from the Apple Watch models is far more accurate than those from the upcoming AirPods but the values are not off by much. The company is now in the early stages of development and they are working towards making the heart rate monitor on the AirPods Pro 3 more accurate, the analyst says.

An earlier leak suggested that AirPods Pro 3 users will likely need to wear both earphones for the heart rate monitoring feature to send relevant information to the Apple Health app. The leaks suggested that users will be able to toggle this functionality in the Bluetooth settings.

It was also previously claimed that AirPods Pro 3 with cameras, alongside upgraded AI and health features, could launch in 2027. The cameras were tipped to be used to collect data and help improve certain functionalities. In his latest newsletter, Gurman claims that with Apple building more around "AI and its Apple Intelligence platform," a future iteration of the AirPods Pro, in "a couple more years" could get the inbuilt cameras.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AirPods Pro 3, AirPods, Apple, Mark Gurman, AirPods Pro 2
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 19 Will Support iPhone SE 2020 and All Other Models Running iOS 18: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Above $95,500, Altcoins Regain Profit After Correction

Related Stories

AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Could Launch Idea Tab Pro and 3 Other New Tablets at CES 2025
  2. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Report
  3. You Will Get iOS 19 Update If You Have Any of These iPhone Models
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Allegedly Gets BIS Approval, India Launch May Be Imminent
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Wins Ruling Against NSO Group as US Court Finds It Liable for Pegasus Spyware Hack
  2. OnePlus Ace 5, Ace 5 Pro With Key Features Spotted on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme Announces Strategic Rs. 100 Crore Investment to Advance Quad-Curved Display Technology for Its Phones
  4. Rocket Lab Delays Launch of Synspective's Earth-Imaging Satellite
  5. Poco X7 5G Specifications Leaked; Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC, IP68 Rating
  6. Japan's Antitrust Watchdog to Find Google Violated Law in Search Case: Report
  7. X Premium+ Subscription Receives Significant Price Hike in India, US and Other Markets
  8. Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research Now Available Globally in More Than 45 Languages to Advanced Subscribers
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Above $95,500, Altcoins Regain Profit After Correction
  10. AirPods Pro 3 to Get Health Features Like Heart Rate Monitoring: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »