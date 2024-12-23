AirPods Pro 3 are expected to launch as a successor to the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which were unveiled in 2022. The earphones were upgraded with hearing aid capabilities in September 2024 via a software update. Apple is expected to pack several health-tracking features in the third generation of AirPods Pro. An analyst has now claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is in the early stages of developing AirPods Pro 3 with multiple health monitoring sensors.

AirPods Pro 3 Health Features (Expected)

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that Apple is experimenting with the next generation of AirPods Pro with multiple health-tracking features, including a temperature sensor, a heart-rate monitor, and "technology that tracks a slew of physiological measures."

Gurman adds that in Apple's internal testing, the heart-rate data from the Apple Watch models is far more accurate than those from the upcoming AirPods but the values are not off by much. The company is now in the early stages of development and they are working towards making the heart rate monitor on the AirPods Pro 3 more accurate, the analyst says.

An earlier leak suggested that AirPods Pro 3 users will likely need to wear both earphones for the heart rate monitoring feature to send relevant information to the Apple Health app. The leaks suggested that users will be able to toggle this functionality in the Bluetooth settings.

It was also previously claimed that AirPods Pro 3 with cameras, alongside upgraded AI and health features, could launch in 2027. The cameras were tipped to be used to collect data and help improve certain functionalities. In his latest newsletter, Gurman claims that with Apple building more around "AI and its Apple Intelligence platform," a future iteration of the AirPods Pro, in "a couple more years" could get the inbuilt cameras.