Apple has previously been tipped to be working on several upgrades for its next generation of AirPods. The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to succeed the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which were unveiled in 2022. Recent leaks and reports suggested that the third generation of these headsets could launch with infrared cameras. Now, a report hints that the Cupertino-based tech giant is continuing to explore the option to include the cameras. The rumoured audio wearables could get health-tracking features like heart rate monitors as well.

AirPods Pro 3 May Include Cameras (Expected)

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter (via), Mark Gurman states that Apple is continuing to explore the option of including tiny cameras in future AirPods. He did not, however, elaborate on the launch timeline or expected features of these camera-packed TWS earphones.

Older reports suggested that the purported AirPods Pro 3 will likely be equipped with cameras. It was first tipped by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last year. Kuo claimed that the cameras could act as infrared sensors and serve a function similar to the iPhone Face ID receiver.

According to Kuo, the cameras on AirPods will likely offer an enhanced spatial audio experience with the Apple Vision Pro and could also enable "in-air gesture control." These are likely to go into mass production in 2026 and may launch the same year or by 2027.

AirPods Pro 3 Other Likely Upgrades

Previous reports have suggested that the AirPods Pro 3 could be equipped with multiple health-tracking features like a temperature sensor and a heart-rate monitor. Apple is reportedly in the early stages of development and planning to make the heart rate monitor on the AirPods Pro 3 accurate. The users have been tipped to be required to wear both earphones for the heart rate monitoring feature to send relevant information to the Apple Health app.