Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 With Bug Fixes; AirPods Max Gets Lossless Audio

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 With Bug Fixes; AirPods Max Gets Lossless Audio

The update enables two new audio features on the AirPods Max when paired with an iPhone running iOS 18.4.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 12:44 IST
Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 With Bug Fixes; AirPods Max Gets Lossless Audio

Apple last year refreshed the AirPods Max with a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • 7E93 update brings bug fixes to AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods 4
  • Lossless audio (24-bit, 48 kHz) is now available on AirPods Max via USB-C
  • Apple says low-latency audio playback reduces lag
Advertisement

Apple on Monday released new firmware for several of its audio products. AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods 4, and AirPods Max users can download the update to access new features and bug fixes. The company says when paired with an iPhone running the latest iOS 18.4 update, AirPods Max with USB Type-C can take advantage of lossless audio and support for low-latency audio playback, which is said to improve the audio performance of the over-ear headphones.

Updates for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 and AirPods Max

According to Apple, the update for the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods 4 brings the firmware version to 7E93. The true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets were previously running 7B21 and 7B20 firmware, respectively. It mainly comprises bug fixes and does not bundle any notable new features.

However, that isn't the case for the AirPods Max with USB Type-C. The prior firmware version 7A291 updates to 7E99 with the update and it enables two new audio features when paired with an iPhone running iOS 18.4.

As per the Cupertino-based technology giant, users who connect a compatible device to the AirPods Max with a USB Type-C cable will be able to listen to 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio which is offered by music streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Tidal. Apple says users can take advantage of this feature to enjoy high-quality audio streaming across music, movies, and games.

Further, the AirPods Max also gains support for low-latency audio playback when a device is connected via USB Type-C. It is claimed to lower the lag and bring it at par with the native in-built speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The feature benefits gamers, livestreamers, and music creators.

Apple says the wired connection will also enable Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, a feature previously limited to the company's wireless headsets. Both of the aforementioned additions were announced by the iPhone maker last month and are making their way to Apple's AirPods Max with USB Type-C following the latest firmware update.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Classic design with improved controls
  • Comfortable fit
  • State-of-the-art charging case
  • Very good battery life
  • Flexible, eager sound quality
  • Excellent ANC and transparency modes
  • Bad
  • Some features only work on Apple devices
  • Somewhat expensive
Read detailed Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, AirPods Max Lossless Audio, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Features
macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Vulnerabilities; Adds Redesigned Mail App, New Apple Intelligence Features

Related Stories

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4 With Bug Fixes; AirPods Max Gets Lossless Audio
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  2. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  3. These iPhone Models May Not Receive iOS 19 Update
  4. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  5. Google Pixel 9a Will Get a New Battery Health Management Feature
  6. Vivo X200s, X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 April Launch Teased
  7. macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Flaws, Adds Redesigned Mail App
  8. Ghibli Effect: ChatGPT Usage Hits Record After Rollout of Viral Feature
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Presentation Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  10. AirPods Max Gets Lossless Audio, More Features With Apple's Latest Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Battleground Reality Show OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Reportedly See a Limited Launch; May Only Be Available in Two Countries
  3. Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Prime Video Launches Apple TV+ as an Add-on Subscription in India and Other Countries
  5. OpenAI Is Planning to Release an Open-Source Reasoning-Focused AI Model
  6. USDC-Issuer Circle Plans IPO, Files Paperwork with US SEC: All Details  
  7. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch in April; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Reportedly Receives SafetyKorea Battery Certification
  9. Samsung Reportedly Plans to Upgrade Battery Technology on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring
  10. Qualcomm Announces Aquisition of VinAI’s Generative AI Division MovianAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »