Apple on Monday released new firmware for several of its audio products. AirPods Pro (2nd generation), AirPods 4, and AirPods Max users can download the update to access new features and bug fixes. The company says when paired with an iPhone running the latest iOS 18.4 update, AirPods Max with USB Type-C can take advantage of lossless audio and support for low-latency audio playback, which is said to improve the audio performance of the over-ear headphones.

According to Apple, the update for the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and AirPods 4 brings the firmware version to 7E93. The true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets were previously running 7B21 and 7B20 firmware, respectively. It mainly comprises bug fixes and does not bundle any notable new features.

However, that isn't the case for the AirPods Max with USB Type-C. The prior firmware version 7A291 updates to 7E99 with the update and it enables two new audio features when paired with an iPhone running iOS 18.4.

As per the Cupertino-based technology giant, users who connect a compatible device to the AirPods Max with a USB Type-C cable will be able to listen to 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio which is offered by music streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Tidal. Apple says users can take advantage of this feature to enjoy high-quality audio streaming across music, movies, and games.

Further, the AirPods Max also gains support for low-latency audio playback when a device is connected via USB Type-C. It is claimed to lower the lag and bring it at par with the native in-built speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The feature benefits gamers, livestreamers, and music creators.

Apple says the wired connection will also enable Personalised Spatial Audio with head tracking, a feature previously limited to the company's wireless headsets. Both of the aforementioned additions were announced by the iPhone maker last month and are making their way to Apple's AirPods Max with USB Type-C following the latest firmware update.