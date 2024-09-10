Apple's first generation Powerbeats Pro truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset successor could arrive with a new health monitoring feature. according to multiple reports. The Cupertino company rolled out the release client (RC) for iOS 18 to beta testers on Monday, following the 'It's Glowtime' hardware launch event, and new code in Apple's software update hints at the presence of new sensors on the company's upcoming wireless audio products, such as the purported AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) model that is expected to make its debut in 2025.

A reference to new wireless headsets equipped with a heart-rate sensor was spotted by 9to5Mac on the iOS 18 RC that was released on Monday, a week ahead of the official rollout. The string reportedly includes an instruction asking users to wear both earphones during a workout in order for the heart rate monitoring feature to send relevant information to the Apple Health app. Users might also be able to toggle this functionality on the third generation AirPods Pro in the Bluetooth settings section, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, MacRumors reports that the rumoured Powerbeats Pro 2 will also support the same functionality, based on details spotted on the latest iOS 18 RC. Users will also need to wear both earphones in order for the feature to work, while sharing heart rate information with fitness equipment — such as a treadmill — might also be supported.

The software also reveals that the feature to measure heart rate while wearing the Powerbeats Pro 2 will only be available when a user starts a workout, according to the publication. This could be used in order to preserve the battery life of the wireless headset.

Apple is yet to announce any plans to launch the successor to the second generation AirPods Pro, but it has already revealed that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will be arriving in 2025. At the recently concluded 'It's Glowtime; launch event on Monday, the company announced the AirPods 4 TWS headset in two variants — one with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a cheaper variant without the functionality.