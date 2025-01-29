Technology News
English Edition
Powerbeats Pro 2 Price, Design, Colour Options and Key Features Leaked Online

Powerbeats Pro 2 could be priced at EUR 299.95 (roughly Rs. 27,100) in select markets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 17:04 IST
Photo Credit: X/@MysteryLupin

Powerbeats Pro 2 are expected to meet an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance

Details about the Powerbeats Pro 2 by Beats by Dre have surfaced online ahead of their rumoured launch. Recently, several details of the upcoming audio wearables had leaked online. Now, there are more details, including pricing, that have leaked. The design, colour options and key features of the anticipated headsets have also surfaced alongside. Apple had previously confirmed that the Powerbeats Pro 2 will be launched in 2025.

Powerbeats Pro 2: Design, Features (Leaked) 

Tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) has shared leaked marketing images of the Powerbeats Pro 2 in an X post. Meanwhile, the design renders of the earphones have been shared in a WinFuture.de report. The earphones are expected to arrive with a redesigned ear hook which is claimed to have been "tested for over 1,500 hours with nearly 1,000 athletes." The report adds that they are made of nickel-titanium alloy which is aimed to improve flexibility and grip, while also making the earphones 20 percent lighter than the preceding variants. 

powerbeats pro 2 winfuture de inline Powerbeats Pro 2

Powerbeats Pro 2 leaked renders in Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, Jetz Black and Quick Sand shades
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

 

The leaked images show the Powerbeats Pro 2 in four colourways. They are tipped to come with the marketing names Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, Jetz Black and Quick Sand. They could be priced at EUR 299.95 (roughly Rs. 27,100) in select markets, the report added. The company has confirmed that the headsets will be introduced this year, while recently Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are "due imminently." 

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are expected to be equipped with Apple's H2 chipset which is claimed to support features like one-touch pairing, audio sharing and automatic device switching. It is tipped to make the headsets compatible with Siri as well as the Find My functionality. Android users are said to be able to access these features via the Beats app, which will also allow users to track location, check battery status and customise other controls of the earphones.

Apple will reportedly include a heart-rate sensor in the Powerbeats Pro 2. The earphones are said to be connected to a piece of fitness equipment, and the data may be synchronised with the Health app. The heart rate will reportedly be monitored with optical LED sensors that pulse over 100 times per second to measure blood flow.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 earphones are expected to support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio, and Adaptive Audio. They are said to come with five ear tip size options, starting from extra-small to extra-large. The adaptive EQ is expected to adjust sound "based on the earbud seal, using internal microphones for real-time frequency adjustments." The earphones are said to come with an "updated acoustic architecture" and customised spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking to improve immersive audio experiences. They will reportedly also support FaceTime calls with spatial audio experiences.

The report adds that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are expected to meet an IPX4 rating for sweat resistance. They are expected to support Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, which offers up to 100m connection.

The charging case is expected to offer Qi wireless charging support and the earphones, including the case, are said to provide up to 45 hours of total battery life. Each earphone is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of playback time. With Fast Fuel charging, a five-minute charge is claimed to provide up to 90 minutes of playback. The Powerbeats Pro 2 case is said to be 33 percent smaller than the first-generation case.

