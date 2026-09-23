Asus has announced a new offer with Google that gives customers who purchase select Asus and ROG laptops Google AI Pro or Google AI Plus at no additional cost. Under this offer, new and existing customers will get Google AI features for three months. It can be redeemed through the MyAsus app, and it offers up to 5TB of cloud storage. This special offer is confirmed to be available until August next year.

Eligible Asus Laptops Now Unlock Google AI Experiences

Eligible new and existing Asus customers will get three months of Google AI Pro or Google AI Plus at no extra cost. This offer covers select Asus and ROG laptops launched in 2025 and 2026. Models scheduled to launch in 2027 will also get this offer.

Google AI Pro is the higher-tier option, and it offers access to Google's AI tools and Gemini models, along with higher usage limits. The plan includes 5TB of cloud storage, and it originally costs Rs. 1,950 per month. Google AI Plus, meanwhile, offers access to Google's AI tools and includes 400GB of cloud storage. It costs Rs. 399 per month.

This allows users to access the Google Gemini app, Deep Research, Google Flow, Gemini Omni, Nano Banana 2, Lyria 3, Gemini in Google apps, and Gemini Notebook features. Google AI Pro also provides expanded access to developer and agentic experiences such as Google Antigravity, Jules, and AI Studio.

Select models in the Asus ROG, TUF Gaming, ProArt, Zenbook and Vivobook lineups are confirmed eligible for this offer. Various M-series, X-series, and E-series models are eligible for the Google AI Plus subscription. Asus Vivobook 14, Vivobook 16, and Vivobook Go.

Asus ProArt, Zenbook, Vivobook, ROG, and TUF series users are confirmed to get Google AI Pro. Asus notes that the availability can vary by region, device and time.

How to Redeem the Google AI Offer

The complete list of eligible models is available on the Asus website, and customers should check their specific laptop's eligibility before attempting redemption. Eligible customers can redeem the Google AI offer through the MyAsus app by following these steps

Sign in or create an Asus ID.

Navigate to User Centre and select Member Exclusive Coupons .

and select . Locate the Google AI Offer card and click Redeem Now .

. This will redirect you to Google's Gift Box redemption page.

Sign in with your Google Account

Enter a valid form of payment

Tap Start trial

Asus's Google AI programme is scheduled to run from August 10, 2026, to August 9, 2027. The three-month subscription period applies after eligible customers successfully redeem the offer.