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Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition India Launch Date Announced: Here's What You Need to Know

Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition will be launched alongside the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 18:03 IST
Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition India Launch Date Announced: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds T500 Pro feature six microphones

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Highlights
  • Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition is teased in a brown shade
  • Realme Buds T500 Pro was launched in April
  • Realme Buds T500 Pro feature six microphones
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Realme has announced the launch date of its Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition in India. The special-edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be unveiled alongside the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition. The launch is part of Realme's ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. The Harry Potter-themed earphones are expected to retain the same features and specifications as the Realme Buds T500 Pro, which was released earlier this year.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Teased

Realme, in a press release on Thursday, confirmed that the Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition will launch on September 21, alongside the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition. The company has also shared an image of the upcoming audio devices, revealing design elements inspired by the popular wizarding franchise.

realme buds t500 pro harry potter edition Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition

Photo Credit: Realme

 

The upcoming Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition is teased in a brown shade. It is likely to be offered in a special Hogwarts-themed retail box.

Realme has not disclosed the hardware details of the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition. However, it is expected to come with the same features as the standard Realme Buds T500 Pro.

Realme Buds T500 Pro was launched in April with a price tag of Rs. 2,799. The earphones have 12.4mm drivers and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless, along with the LHDC 5.0 codec. It offers a MindFlow mode and supports up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) across a frequency range of up to 5,000Hz.

For calls, the Realme Buds T500 Pro feature six microphones. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 6.1, and it can be paired with up to three devices simultaneously. The Buds T500 Pro also claims latency of as little as 45ms. It is advertised to offer up to 56 hours of total playback time when combined with the charging case. Each earbud houses a 62mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 530mAh cell. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds T500 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds T500 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Good ANC
  • Long battery life
  • Effective ANC
  • Compact case
  • High-Res Audio support
  • Bad
  • Lemon Cola picks up dirt
  • Using LHDC and ANC usage significantly reduces battery life
Read detailed Realme Buds T500 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition, Realme Buds T500 Pro, Realme, Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition India Launch Date Announced: Here's What You Need to Know
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