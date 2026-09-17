Realme has announced the launch date of its Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition in India. The special-edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will be unveiled alongside the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition. The launch is part of Realme's ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. The Harry Potter-themed earphones are expected to retain the same features and specifications as the Realme Buds T500 Pro, which was released earlier this year.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition Teased

Realme, in a press release on Thursday, confirmed that the Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition will launch on September 21, alongside the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition. The company has also shared an image of the upcoming audio devices, revealing design elements inspired by the popular wizarding franchise.

Photo Credit: Realme

The upcoming Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition is teased in a brown shade. It is likely to be offered in a special Hogwarts-themed retail box.

Realme has not disclosed the hardware details of the Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition. However, it is expected to come with the same features as the standard Realme Buds T500 Pro.

Realme Buds T500 Pro was launched in April with a price tag of Rs. 2,799. The earphones have 12.4mm drivers and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless, along with the LHDC 5.0 codec. It offers a MindFlow mode and supports up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC) across a frequency range of up to 5,000Hz.

For calls, the Realme Buds T500 Pro feature six microphones. For connectivity, it has Bluetooth 6.1, and it can be paired with up to three devices simultaneously. The Buds T500 Pro also claims latency of as little as 45ms. It is advertised to offer up to 56 hours of total playback time when combined with the charging case. Each earbud houses a 62mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 530mAh cell. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.