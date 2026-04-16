Realme Buds T500 Pro TWS earphones were launched in India on Thursday. They are equipped with 12.4mm drivers, and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. The earbuds also offer up to 50dB active noise cancellation with AI-based adaptive tuning. Additional features include multi-device connectivity, low-latency gaming performance, and up to 56 hours of total battery life. The earphones are said to be lighter and their case more compact than existing Realme Buds options.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Price in India, Colour Options

Realme Buds T500 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 2,799. The earphones can be bought in Chocolate, Lemon Cola, and Orange Mint colour options via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and the Realme India website starting April 23. They will be available with a Rs. 200 discount as part of a first sale offer from April 23 to April 26.

Realme Buds T500 Pro Features, Specifications

The Realme Buds T500 Pro come with 12.4mm drivers and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless, along with the LHDC 5.0 codec for high-quality audio transmission up to 24-bit and 96kHz. They use a titanium-plated diaphragm to deliver deeper bass and a more expansive soundstage. The earbuds also offer multiple EQ modes, with further customisation available through the Realme Link app. They come with a MindFlow mode that plays ambient soundscapes for a more relaxing listening experience.

The earphones also offer up to 50dB ANC with a wide 5,000Hz range, using a real-time AI system that adapts based on your ear fit and surroundings. They also feature a six-microphone setup for clearer calls and support live translation, including both two-way and face-to-face modes.

The Realme Buds T500 Pro earbuds use Bluetooth 6.1 and can stay connected to up to three devices at once, making switching seamless. They also offer ultra-low latency of 45ms for a smoother experience while gaming or watching videos. They also include Find My Earbuds support to help you locate them easily if misplaced.

The wireless headset is claimed to offer up to 56 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds are said to last up to 13.5 hours without ANC using AAC, or up to eight hours with ANC enabled. With LHDC, playback is claimed at up to nine hours without ANC and 5.5 hours with it. They pack 62mAh batteries, while the case has a 530mAh unit, with charging taking about one hour for the earbuds and two hours for the case via USB Type-C.

The earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud weighs about 4.5g. Realme also includes a lanyard with the Buds T500 Pro case for more convenient carrying.