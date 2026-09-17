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Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India Tipped to Increase by Rs 12,000: Check Details

The tipster added that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may soon cost as much as the iPhone 18 Pro in the country.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 18:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Price in India Tipped to Increase by Rs 12,000: Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S26 launched in India alongside the Plus and Ultra variants

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Highlights
  • The 12GB + 256GB model could cost Rs. 99,999
  • The 12GB + 512GB variant could reach Rs. 1,19,999
  • The reported prices have not yet been updated online
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Samsung is reportedly preparing to raise the price of the Galaxy S26 in India, with a tipster claiming that both available storage variants could become Rs. 12,000 more expensive. The reported hike comes as Samsung's other flagship and foldable models also face possible price increases. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra have been tipped to receive higher prices, although those changes remain unconfirmed. Samsung has not announced any of the reported price revisions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price Reportedly Increased in India

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claimed in an X post that Samsung could raise the price of the Galaxy S26 in India. The 12GB + 256GB variant is reportedly set to increase from Rs. 87,999 to Rs. 99,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model could go from Rs. 1,07,999 to Rs. 1,19,999.

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The Galaxy S26 is currently priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model on Samsung's website. At the time of writing, the reported revised prices have not appeared on the company's website yet.

The reported Galaxy S26 price hike comes after a recent claim that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could also become more expensive in India. The revised prices and effective date have not been revealed. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are also tipped to see price increases, but those hikes are still unconfirmed.

The aforementioned tipster added that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may soon cost as much as the iPhone 18 Pro in the country. In India, Apple's latest Pro model starts at Rs. 1,64,900. Samsung's flagship model currently starts with an MRP of Rs. 1,39,999.

Samsung recently announced a new 24-month Galaxy Forever payment option for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 in India. Under the plan, customers pay 60 percent of the phone's price through EMIs, while the remaining 40 percent is deferred until the end of the tenure. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra EMI is reduced to Rs. 6,997 from Rs. 9,417, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 EMI drops to Rs. 6,416 from Rs. 8,584.

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Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined hinge and in-hand feel
  • Much improved crease
  • Anti-reflective coating
  • Flagship-level performance
  • 45W wired fast charging support
  • 7 years of OS updates and security patches
  • Solid primary sensor and upgraded ultrawide sensor
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Telephoto sensor could have been better
  • Doesn't feel Ultra compared to Fold 7
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not the best loudspeakers in the segment
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Price, Galaxy S26 Price in India, Samsung Price Hike, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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