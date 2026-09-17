Samsung is reportedly preparing to raise the price of the Galaxy S26 in India, with a tipster claiming that both available storage variants could become Rs. 12,000 more expensive. The reported hike comes as Samsung's other flagship and foldable models also face possible price increases. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra have been tipped to receive higher prices, although those changes remain unconfirmed. Samsung has not announced any of the reported price revisions.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Price Reportedly Increased in India

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claimed in an X post that Samsung could raise the price of the Galaxy S26 in India. The 12GB + 256GB variant is reportedly set to increase from Rs. 87,999 to Rs. 99,999, while the 12GB + 512GB model could go from Rs. 1,07,999 to Rs. 1,19,999.

The Galaxy S26 is currently priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs. 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model on Samsung's website. At the time of writing, the reported revised prices have not appeared on the company's website yet.

The reported Galaxy S26 price hike comes after a recent claim that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could also become more expensive in India. The revised prices and effective date have not been revealed. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are also tipped to see price increases, but those hikes are still unconfirmed.

The aforementioned tipster added that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may soon cost as much as the iPhone 18 Pro in the country. In India, Apple's latest Pro model starts at Rs. 1,64,900. Samsung's flagship model currently starts with an MRP of Rs. 1,39,999.

Samsung recently announced a new 24-month Galaxy Forever payment option for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 in India. Under the plan, customers pay 60 percent of the phone's price through EMIs, while the remaining 40 percent is deferred until the end of the tenure. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra EMI is reduced to Rs. 6,997 from Rs. 9,417, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 EMI drops to Rs. 6,416 from Rs. 8,584.

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