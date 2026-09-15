Realme 16 Pro was launched in India in January with a 200-megapixel rear camera unit and a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max processor. Now, the brand is all set to launch a special Harry Potter Edition of the smartphone, continuing its collaborations with entertainment franchises. The upcoming special edition smartphone is teased to come with a Hogwarts-inspired design and exclusive accessories. It will be offered in a special Hogwarts-themed gift box. The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition will go on sale through Flipkart in India.

Through a press release on Tuesday, Realme announced that the launch of the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition will take place on September 21 in India at 12pm IST. A dedicated microsite for the handset is now live on the company and Flipkart websites, showing its design. The upcoming phone features a brown leather finish and has an argyle-textured rear panel, resembling the Wizards Chess. It has the Hogwarts Crest centred on the back, along with the Harry Potter wordmark.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition's rear camera draws inspiration from Hedwig. The camera lenses resemble the owl's eyes. This handset is designed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, following their previous Game of Thrones edition of the Realme 15 Pro.

Realme confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter edition will be available with a Hogwarts-themed limited-edition gifting box. Only 5,000 units of the gifting box will be available for purchase. This box is designed like Harry Potter's iconic trunk, and it includes a Hogwarts Welcome Pack, a set of customised merchandise. It includes a Hogwarts acceptance letter and a train ticket, bookmarks featuring the Hogwarts Crests, character postcards, and a phone case embossed with the Hogwarts logo and a phone pin.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter edition is teased to offer an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset and carry a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and reverse charging. It will feature a dual rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary rear camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It will also offer a50-megapixel front-facing camera.

Realme has not yet revealed the full specifications of the Harry Potter Edition. However, the phone is expected to retain the same hardware as the standard Realme 16 Pro, which was released in January in India.

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