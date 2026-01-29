Technology News
Realme Buds Clip Launched in India With Open-Ear Design, IP55 Rating: Price, Features

Realme rates battery life on the Realme Buds Clip at up to seven hours per charge and up to 36 hours with the case.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 January 2026 12:57 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Clip comes in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold finishes

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Clip supports 3D spatial audio and AI backed ENC for calls
  • AI Translator supports real time translation in 30+ languages
  • Realme Buds Clip uses 11mm drivers with NextBass bass enhancement
The Realme Buds Clip was launched in India on Thursday, alongside the Realme P4 Power 5G. The newly announced wireless headset sports an open-ear design and features an IP55 dust and water-resistant rating. Together with the case, Realme claims that the Buds Clip offers up to 36 hours of playback with a single charge. The headset supports 3D spatial audio, dual-device connectivity and AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The earbuds also support touch controls, up to 45ms low latency and an AI Translator feature.

Realme Buds Clip Price in India, Availability

In India, the Realme Buds Clip is priced at Rs. 5,999. The wireless headset is offered in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold colour options. They are available for purchase via the official Realme India website, Amazon, Flipkart and select offline retail stores.

With a price offer of Rs. 500, customers can get the open-ear headset for Rs. 5,499. It will go on sale in India starting February 5, at 12pm (noon) IST.

Realme Buds Clip Features, Specifications

The Realme Buds Clip earbuds feature 11mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers with a bass boost system powered by the NextBass algorithm. They offer 3D spatial audio and directional sound that is claimed to minimise audio leakage, while dual microphones with AI noise cancellation and wind reduction are said to improve call quality.

Realme's Buds Clip earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 with SBC and AAC codecs, dual-device connectivity, Microsoft Swift Pair and up to 45ms low-latency. The AI Translator feature, backed by Next AI, offers real-time translation for over 30 languages.

Realme rates battery life on the Realme Buds Clip at up to seven hours per charge and up to 36 hours with the case. Each earbud carries a 45mAh battery, while the case has a 530mAh cell. The charging case is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

Designed with an open-ear fit, the Realme Buds Clip rest on the outer ear for improved comfort and situational awareness. Each earbud weighs 5.3 grams and uses a Titanium-Fit design with a sweat- and oil-resistant matte finish. The earbuds also have an IP55 rating for protection against dust and water ingress.

Realme Buds Clip, Realme Buds Clip Price in India, Realme Buds Clip India Launch, Realme Buds Clip Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
