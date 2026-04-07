Realme has announced the launch date of its Buds T500 Pro true wireless earbuds in India, confirming the arrival of its next audio offering with a focus on performance and smart features. The upcoming earbuds will support Hi-Res Audio Wireless and LHDC 5.0 codec, along with up to 50dB active noise cancellation. They will also offer Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, ultra-low latency, multi-device support, and features such as live translation and adaptive noise control for everyday use.

Realme Buds T500 Pro India Launch: All We Know

The company has confirmed that the Buds T500 Pro will launch in India on April 16 at 12pm IST. The earbuds will be available via Realme's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon, the company confirmed in a press release. Pricing and sale details are expected to be announced on the launch day. The earphones will be offered in Chocolate, Lemon Cola, and Orange Mint colourways.

The Realme Buds T500 Pro earbuds feature 12.4mm drivers with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and support for the LHDC 5.0 codec, enabling transmission up to 24bit and 96kHz. They use a titanium-plated diaphragm and are designed to deliver improved bass and a wider soundstage. Multiple EQ modes are available, along with customisation through the Realme Link app.

For connectivity, the Realme Buds T500 Pro uses Bluetooth 6.1 and supports simultaneous connection with up to three devices, allowing seamless switching. It also offers 45ms ultra-low latency for gaming and video playback.

Other features of the Realme Buds T500 Pro include up to 50dB active noise cancellation with a 5,000Hz bandwidth, powered by a real-time AI-based adaptive system that adjusts based on ear fit and surroundings. The earbuds use a six-microphone setup for calls and support live translation, including two-way and face-to-face modes. Additional features include MindFlow mode with ambient soundscapes and Find My Earbuds support. The earbuds also come with a lanyard for easier carrying.

The Realme Buds T500 Pro is claimed to deliver up to 56 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds alone are said to offer up to 13.5 hours of playback with ANC off using AAC, and up to eight hours with ANC on. With LHDC, playback is claimed to be up to nine hours without ANC and 5.5 hours with ANC. The device is also said to offer up to 14 days of usage on a single charge cycle. The earbuds pack 62mAh batteries, while the charging case houses a 530mAh unit. Charging takes around 1 hour for the earbuds and 2 hours for the case via USB Type C.

The earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud weighs around 4.5g, and the charging case features a compact design that is claimed to be 20 percent smaller than the previous generation. The device is rated to operate within a temperature range of 0 to 45 degrees Celsius.