Redmi Buds 6 TWS earphones were unveiled initially in China in September alongside the Redmi Note 14 series. The wireless earphones are now confirmed to arrive in India. The launch date, design and key features of the Indian variant of the earphones have been revealed. They are expected to share similar specifications as the Chinese variant. The Redmi Buds 6 is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 42 hours and support up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC).

Redmi Buds 6 India Launch

Redmi Buds 6 will launch in India on December 9, posters on an Amazon microsite and a Xiaomi India website confirmed. The live microsite suggests that the audio wearable will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site alongside the official website. The Redmi Note 14 5G series, including the base, Pro, and Pro+ variants, is set to launch in India on the same day.

Redmi Buds 6 Features

The teasers reveal that the Indian variant of the Redmi Buds 6 will be equipped with dual-driver units and up to 49dB ANC support. The Chinese version carries 12.4mm titanium diaphragms alongside 5.5mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic units.

The Redmi Buds 6 will launch in India with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) features, the teasers confirm. The earphones will come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and a remote shutter feature, which is teased to allow users to control the paired handset's camera trigger.

The charging case of the Redmi Buds 6 India variant, similar to its Chinese counterpart, will have a pill-shaped LED unit on the front, placed above the USB Type-C port. Together with the case, the TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 42 hours.

Redmi has not shared pricing details of Buds 6 in India. However, the earphones launched in China at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400). The audio wearable is offered in Black, Cyan, and White shades. Teasers suggest that they will be available in India in similar colour options.

