Redmi Buds 6 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday alongside the Redmi Watch 5 and Redmi K80 series. The TWS earphones come with support for up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 20ms low latency. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours. They join the Redmi Buds 6, which were unveiled in China in September. The earphones are available in an E-Sports version as well. All variants will go on sale in the country in the first week of December.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro Price, Availability

Redmi Buds 6 Pro price in China is set at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600). The E-Sports variant is priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800). They will be available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi China e-store starting December 3.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro Specifications, Features

The Redmi Buds 6 Pro have a traditional in-ear design with rounded stems. Alongside many touch-based controls, the earphones allow users to adjust the volume with a sliding gesture. They are equipped with triple driver units including 6.7mm piezoelectric ceramic dual drivers and an 11mm titanium-coated dynamic driver.

The earphones are equipped with an AI-backed triple-mic system with support for Deep Space Noise Reduction 2.0 technology to ensure clearer calls. They come with up to 55dB ANC, 360-degree spatial audio as well as MIHC, LHDC 5.0, and LC3 audio codec support.

Redmi claims that the Buds 6 Pro can offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours. The earphones are said to have a playback time of up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. A quick charge of five minutes is claimed to offer up to two hours of music playback time.

The E-Sports version of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro come with a low-latency flash connector 2.0 with support for quick functions and supports 20ms ultra-low latency, LHDC Lossless audio codec, and 67W wired fast charging.

