Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Buds 6 Pro are equipped with an AI-backed triple-mic system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 11:23 IST
Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Buds 6 Pro users can adjust the volume through a sliding gesture

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 6 Pro have a traditional in-ear design
  • Quick charge of 5 minutes is claimed to offer up to 2 hours playback
  • The Redmi Buds 6 Pro support 360-degree spatial audio
Advertisement

Redmi Buds 6 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday alongside the Redmi Watch 5 and Redmi K80 series. The TWS earphones come with support for up to 55dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 20ms low latency. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours. They join the Redmi Buds 6, which were unveiled in China in September. The earphones are available in an E-Sports version as well. All variants will go on sale in the country in the first week of December.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro Price, Availability

Redmi Buds 6 Pro price in China is set at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600). The E-Sports variant is priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800). They will be available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi China e-store starting December 3.

Redmi Buds 6 Pro Specifications, Features

The Redmi Buds 6 Pro have a traditional in-ear design with rounded stems. Alongside many touch-based controls, the earphones allow users to adjust the volume with a sliding gesture. They are equipped with triple driver units including 6.7mm piezoelectric ceramic dual drivers and an 11mm titanium-coated dynamic driver. 

The earphones are equipped with an AI-backed triple-mic system with support for Deep Space Noise Reduction 2.0 technology to ensure clearer calls. They come with up to 55dB ANC, 360-degree spatial audio as well as MIHC, LHDC 5.0, and LC3 audio codec support.

Redmi claims that the Buds 6 Pro can offer a total battery life of up to 36 hours. The earphones are said to have a playback time of up to 9.5 hours on a single charge. A quick charge of five minutes is claimed to offer up to two hours of music playback time.

The E-Sports version of the Redmi Buds 6 Pro come with a low-latency flash connector 2.0 with support for quick functions and supports 20ms ultra-low latency, LHDC Lossless audio codec, and 67W wired fast charging.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Buds 6 Pro, Redmi Buds 6 Pro launch, Redmi Buds 6 Pro price, Redmi Buds 6 Pro specifications, Redmi Buds 6, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research

Related Stories

Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Redmi K80, Redmi K80 Pro Launched in China With These Features
  3. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  4. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched
  5. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  6. Poco F7, Poco X7 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Websites
  7. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  8. Your Gemini AI Assistant Can Now Play Music From Spotify
  9. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Patent Describes New Tablet-Like Device With Extendable Display Technology
  2. Redmi Watch 5 With 2.07-Inch AMOLED Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  3. Redmi Buds 6 Pro With ANC, Up to 36 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Takes Top Spot as Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Decline in Q3 2024: Counterpoint Research
  5. Redmi K80 Series With 120Hz AMOLED Displays, HyperOS 2.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Jupiter’s Earth-Sized Storms Might Be Caused by Magnetic Tornadoes, Study Claims
  7. NASA Disasters Programme Uses Artificial Intelligence to Help Aid Response Efforts
  8. Japanese Rocket Epsilon S’ Engine Explodes for the Second Time During Testing
  9. Increasing Global Heatwave Hotspots Defy Climate Model Predictions
  10. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »