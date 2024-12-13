Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 14 5G Series, Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Now on Sale in India

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 December 2024 12:29 IST
Redmi Note 14 5G Series, Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Now on Sale in India

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 14 5G series smartphones have 6.67-inch displays

Highlights
  • The Redmi Buds 6 are priced at Rs. 2,999
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC
  • Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G carries a 6,200mAh battery
Advertisement

Redmi Note 14 5G series, Redmi Buds 6, and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker will go on sale in India for the first time today. All new products were launched in the country earlier this week. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 5G feature 6.67-inch OLED displays and have a 50-megapixel primary camera. The base Redmi Note 14 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets under the hood. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series Price in India, Availability

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

The price of Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G begins at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 25,999. Both models are available in Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options. They will go on sale through Mi.com, Flipkart, Xiaomi retail stores and other authorised retail partners starting today.

The price of Redmi Note 14 5G is set at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, Rs. 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It will be up for sale through Mi.com, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores and authorised retail partners. It is offered in Titan Black, Mystique White, and Phantom Purple shades.

Buyers of the Redmi Note 14 5G series can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 while making purchases through ICICI bank cards. There is a Rs. 1,000 discount for HDB Financial Services' no-cost EMI options and buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000.

Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Price in India, Availability

The Redmi Buds 6 are priced at Rs. 2,999 but they will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 2,799 from December 13 to December 19. The earbuds will go on sale via Mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi retail stores later today in Ivy Green, Spectre Black and Titan White finishes

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is priced at 3,999 and it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499 between December 13 to December 19. It can be purchased through Mi.com, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G series smartphones have 6.67-inch displays. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, while the base model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra under the hood. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G gets the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Pro models have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating while the vanilla model has an IP64 rated build. The Pro models feature 50-megapixel triple rear camera units while the vanilla model has 50-megapixel dual rear cameras.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G carries a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 14, on the other hand, features a 5,110mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Features 

Redmi Buds 6 come with support for 49dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and have an IP54 rating. The case has a 475mAh battery, while each earbud carries a 54mAh cell. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 42 hours. 

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is a portable speaker and gets Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has an IP67-rated build and is said to offer up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. 

 

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Excellent Display
  • Decent Cameras
  • Capable performance
  • Battery monster
  • Bad
  • Slippery back panel
  • The 3+4 software update cycle seems on the lower side
  • Some AI features are a hit and a miss
Read detailed Redmi Note 14 Pro+ review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Note 14 5G Series, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Redmi Buds 6, Redmi Buds 6 Price in India, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Astro Bot Crowned Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024: Full List of Winners

Related Stories

Redmi Note 14 5G Series, Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Now on Sale in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Sookshma Darshini OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Adds New Video Call Effects and Group Calling Improvements
  4. Google Launches Android XR OS for Mixed Reality Headsets, Smart Glasses
  5. Poco X7 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Redmi Note 14 5G Series First Sale Starts Today in India
  7. Naughty Dog's Next Game Is a New Retro Futuristic Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  8. Infinix Hot 50 Series Now Available in New Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC, 1.5K Resolution Display, More
  2. Samsung Unveils Moohan Android XR Headset to Compete With Apple Vision Pro in 2025
  3. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says US Will 'Do Something Great With Crypto' at NYSE
  4. Drought-Stressed Plants Emit Sounds That Guide Moth Egg-Laying Choices
  5. ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode With Vision Rolling Out to Paid Subscribers
  6. Skoda and Volkswagen Cars May Be Susceptible to Hacking Due to Infotainment System Vulnerabilities
  7. Naughty Dog Reveals Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a New Sci-Fi Franchise for PS5
  8. NASA's SPHEREx Mission to Map the Sky in 3D Set for February 2025 Launch
  9. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Pack 6,000mAh Battery; Charging Details Revealed
  10. Samsung Might Equip Galaxy S26 Series With Its In-House Exynos Chips in 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »