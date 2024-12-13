Redmi Note 14 5G series, Redmi Buds 6, and Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker will go on sale in India for the first time today. All new products were launched in the country earlier this week. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 5G feature 6.67-inch OLED displays and have a 50-megapixel primary camera. The base Redmi Note 14 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets under the hood. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series Price in India, Availability

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively.

The price of Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G begins at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 25,999. Both models are available in Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options. They will go on sale through Mi.com, Flipkart, Xiaomi retail stores and other authorised retail partners starting today.

The price of Redmi Note 14 5G is set at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, Rs. 18,999 for 8GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. It will be up for sale through Mi.com, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores and authorised retail partners. It is offered in Titan Black, Mystique White, and Phantom Purple shades.

Buyers of the Redmi Note 14 5G series can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 while making purchases through ICICI bank cards. There is a Rs. 1,000 discount for HDB Financial Services' no-cost EMI options and buyers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000.

Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Price in India, Availability

The Redmi Buds 6 are priced at Rs. 2,999 but they will be available at a special launch price of Rs. 2,799 from December 13 to December 19. The earbuds will go on sale via Mi.com, Amazon and Xiaomi retail stores later today in Ivy Green, Spectre Black and Titan White finishes

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is priced at 3,999 and it will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499 between December 13 to December 19. It can be purchased through Mi.com, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G series smartphones have 6.67-inch displays. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, while the base model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra under the hood. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G gets the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Pro models have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating while the vanilla model has an IP64 rated build. The Pro models feature 50-megapixel triple rear camera units while the vanilla model has 50-megapixel dual rear cameras.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G carries a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 14, on the other hand, features a 5,110mAh battery with 45W charging support.

Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker Features

Redmi Buds 6 come with support for 49dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and have an IP54 rating. The case has a 475mAh battery, while each earbud carries a 54mAh cell. They are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 42 hours.

Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is a portable speaker and gets Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It has an IP67-rated build and is said to offer up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.