Samsung will end support for DeX for PC with its upcoming operating system (OS), One UI 7, the company has confirmed. DeX — short for “Desktop eXperience” — was launched in 2017, enabling users to connect their Android devices such as smartphones or tablets to an external display device wired or wirelessly and take advantage of a desktop-like user interface (UI) for a more productive experience. Further, it also allows connection with the PC for accessing the phone's features on the desktop.

In its place, the South Korean technology conglomerate will prioritise the more recent Link to Windows app for accessing the phone's features on a PC.

Support Ending for DeX for PC

In the footnotes of its DeX for PC page, Samsung confirms that support for DeX for PC on the Windows platform will end with the upcoming One UI 7 OS. Notably, One UI 7 is scheduled to be released early next year with the next-generation Galaxy S series handsets. Once support ends, users can switch to the Link to Windows app to connect their smartphone and Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC and get the same connected multitasking experience.

The Link to Windows app allows users to mirror their smartphones on PCs for easy navigation. Users can access their apps and messages from multiple devices simultaneously on one screen Further, it can also be used to transfer media, respond to incoming calls and messages, access recent apps, manage notifications, and share links — all possible without having to pick up the phone.

This feature already comes preloaded on newer Galaxy devices but can also be downloaded as an app via the Google Play Store.

However, the entire feature isn't going away. Samsung adds that Galaxy users will still be able to connect their smartphones with external displays and other peripherals by using DeX.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.