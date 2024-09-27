Technology News
Redmi Buds 6 With 49dB ANC, Up to 42 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Buds 6 supports SBC and AAC audio codecs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Buds 6 comes in Black, Cyan and White colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 6 earphones come with an IP54 rating
  • The charging case has a lighting feature that indicates battery levels
  • The Redmi Buds 6 support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
Redmi Buds 6 were launched in China on Thursday alongside the Redmi Note 14 5G and Note 14 Pro series handsets. The TWS earphones come with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC). They are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 42 hours with the charging case. Notably, the Redmi Buds 6 Lite and Redmi Buds 6 Active were unveiled in select global markets recently. The company has yet to announce the global launch of the base Buds 6 earphones.

Redmi Buds 6 Price, Availability

Redmi Buds 6 price in China is set at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400). The earphones are offered in three colour options — Black, Cyan, and White. They are available for purchase via the Redmi China e-store.

Redmi Buds 6 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Buds 6 sport a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips and carry 12.4mm titanium diaphragms alongside 5.5mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic units. They have an AI-backed dual-microphone system with wind noise reduction feature. The earphones support up to 49dB ANC and come with three transparency modes. They offer a 360-degree spatial audio sound experience.

The newly launched TWS earphones are compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as well as SBC and AAC audio codecs. They support dual device connectivity too. The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Meanwhile, the charging case has a crevice lighting feature which alerts users about the battery level.

Redmi Buds 6 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 42 hours with the case. Meanwhile, the earphones alone are said to last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Redmi claims that a 10 minute charge can deliver playback time of up to four hours. The earphones weigh 5.0g each, while the total weight including the case is 43.2g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Buds 6, Redmi Buds 6 launch, Redmi Buds 6 price, Redmi Buds 6 specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
