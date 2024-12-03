Samsung will unveil a pair of smart glasses within the next couple of months and reveal the software for the device in the coming weeks, according to a report. The wearable device could arrive alongside the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. While the company teased the arrival of new extended reality (XR) products developed with Google and Qualcomm in 2023, these smart glasses from Samsung are not expected to feature displays. They are expected to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses instead.

Samsung Smart Glasses Could Resemble a Pair of Sunglasses

Citing industry sources, Yonhap News reports that Samsung Electronics is planning to unveil a pair of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses alongside the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones. This isn't the first time that Samsung has introduced a new product at a smartphone launch event — it unveiled the Galaxy Ring at its Galaxy Unpacked launch event earlier this year.

Just like the Galaxy Ring, which was teased at the Galaxy S24 launch event, months before it was launched in global markets, Samsung might reveal the smart glasses at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place in January 2025, "in the form of a video or an image", while the wearable could go on sale in Q3 2025.

The publication also states that the purported smart glasses will not be equipped with displays, unlike other AR smart glasses. Instead, they will reportedly resemble the lightweight sunglass design from the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

According to the report, Samsung will introduce a new XR platform that will be used on its upcoming XR products, later this month. There's no word on what software features will be supported on these devices, but the smart glasses could offer support for functionality that relies on artificial intelligence (AI), face and gesture recognition, and an unspecified payment feature.

Samsung first teased the arrival of XR glasses at its Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2023, where the firm revealed that it was working with Qualcomm and Google for the hardware and software for the smart glasses. We can expect to learn more about the wearable at the company's upcoming launch event in January 2025.