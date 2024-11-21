Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 14 5G series in India next month, the company confirmed via its social media channels on Thursday. It will succeed the Note 13 series, which debuted in January, and may comprise three models: a base, a Pro, and a Pro+ variant. Xiaomi's sub-brand already debuted its latest Note 14 series in China in September and the phones' global launch, including India, is now expected to follow suit.

Xiaomi India's official X (formerly Twitter) account teased the arrival of the Redmi Note 14 5G series in India via a post which redirected to the company's Instagram broadcast channel, where the official announcement was made. The phones will be launched in India on December 9.

While no specifications of the upcoming smartphones were revealed, Xiaomi India hinted at the inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and camera-centric features. The announcement message read:

"The wait is over... and it's worth staying up for!

The much-awaited Redmi Note 14 Series is finally here! Bringing advanced AI features and game-changing camera innovations. Get ready to capture, create, and explore like never before.

This is just the start of something big. Stay tuned, because the era of Note is here to redefine everything!

Launching on 9th December."

It is not yet known if the Indian variants of the Redmi Note 14 5G series will have similar specifications to their Chinese counterparts. As part of the lineup, Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 14 Pro 5G and Note 14 Pro Plus 5G are expected to make their debut in India.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series Specifications

Previous reports suggest all models in the Redmi Note 14 series may sport a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro and Pro+ variants are said to be powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 and Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipsets, respectively, while the base model has MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood.

Both the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Note 14 Pro+ are speculated to feature a triple rear camera setup, sharing a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Note 14 Pro+ may get a 50-megapixel portrait telephoto camera, while the Pro model is said to get a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The former packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support, while the latter is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.