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Redmi Clip Neo Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

The earbuds have customisable button controls for music, calls and voice assistant access.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 11:11 IST
Redmi Clip Neo Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Clip Neo comes in black and white finishes

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Highlights
  • Redmi Clip Neo earbuds have launched in China alongside the Redmi K100
  • Each earbud weighs 5.3g and uses a flexible titanium wire bridge
  • They support Bluetooth 5.4 and simultaneous connection to two devices
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Redmi Clip Neo has been launched in China alongside the Redmi K100 smartphone. The clip-on open-ear earbuds feature 12mm dual-magnetic drivers, AI noise reduction and support for connecting to two devices simultaneously. They are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of battery life with the charging case. Each earbud weighs 5.3g and features a flexible titanium wire bridge. The earbuds come in two colourways, alongside a limited-edition gift box created in collaboration with sports streetwear brand CryingCenter.

Redmi Clip Neo Price, Availability

The Redmi Clip Neo is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 38,000) in China and comes in Black and White colour options.

For CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 42,700), buyers can opt for the Redmi × CryingCenter limited-edition gift box, which includes the earbuds in Zero-Degree Black, a branded carrying pouch, a sticker set and custom packaging.

Redmi Clip Neo Features, Specifications

The Redmi Clip Neo feature 12mm dual-magnetic drivers that Xiaomi claims deliver 40 percent higher loudness than single-magnetic drivers. They also have a diamond-like carbon coating to reduce distortion. Other features include bass compensation, four preset equaliser modes, a custom 10-band equaliser and AI noise reduction with dual microphones for clearer calls.

The earbuds have customisable button controls for music, calls and voice assistant access. Xiaomi's Super Xiao AI can answer queries and help plan trips, while HyperOS integration lets users control compatible smart home devices and check connected vehicle information.

The Redmi Clip Neo supports Bluetooth 5.4, SBC and AAC codecs, and dual-device connectivity, with a range of up to 10m. The earbuds can also track listening time and ambient noise levels, while a built-in location feature helps users find them using a map and sound alerts.

The Redmi Clip Neo is claimed to offer up to seven hours of playback on a single charge and up to 32 hours with the charging case. Each earbud packs a 46mAh battery, while the 520mAh case supports USB Type-C charging. It features a vertical design with a Cloud-Gap Light Effect 2.0 battery indicator.

Each earbud weighs 5.3g and features a flexible titanium wire bridge covered in liquid silicone. Xiaomi says it has passed 25,000 bending tests, with the design refined using data from over 1,000 ear shapes. The earbuds work in either ear and automatically pause playback when removed.

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Further reading: Redmi Clip Neo, Redmi Clip Neo Price, Redmi Clip Neo Launch, Redmi Clip Neo Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Redmi Clip Neo Open-Ear Earbuds Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 32 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
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