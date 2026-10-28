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  • Samsung Rolls Out Stable One UI 9 Update for Galaxy M56, Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A35 in India: Report

Samsung Rolls Out Stable One UI 9 Update for Galaxy M56, Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A35 in India: Report

The update includes the October 2026 security patch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 October 2026 11:11 IST
Samsung Rolls Out Stable One UI 9 Update for Galaxy M56, Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17, Galaxy A35 in India: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

One UI 9 started rolling out with the Galaxy S26 series in September

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M56, M17, F17, and A35 are receiving stable One UI 9
  • Users can check for update through the Software update section in Setting
  • Galaxy M56 is receiving firmware version M566BXXU7DZJ1
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Samsung started distributing the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to the Galaxy S26 series last month. Now, the South Korean tech brand has started rolling out the update to its Galaxy A, Galaxy F and Galaxy M-series models. User posts on social media suggest that the Galaxy M56, Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17, and Galaxy A35 in India and other global markets are receiving the One UI 9 update. The update appears to be rolling out to eligible models in phases.

New Galaxy Phones Get Stable One UI 9 Update

Tarun Vats @tarunvats33) on X claimed that the Galaxy M56 is receiving firmware version M566BXXU7DZJ1, M566BODM7DZJ1 and M566BXXU7DZJ1 in India. The update includes the October security patch and has a download size of approximately 2.2GB.

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Additionally, the Galaxy A35 is getting firmware version A356EXXUBEZJ2 in India. It measures around 2.7GB.

The Galaxy M17 and Galaxy F17 are said to be receiving the One UI 9 update in India, with firmware versions M176BXXU8DZJ5 and E176BXXU8DZJ5, respectively, and a 2.44GB download. The latest release includes the October 2026 Android security patch.

The stable release follows Samsung's ongoing expansion of One UI 9 to more devices beyond its flagship S and foldable lineup. The update started rolling out to the Galaxy S26 family in September.

Eligible Galaxy M56, Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17, and Galaxy A35 users in India can manually check for the update by opening Settings > tap Software update, selecting Download and install and following the on-screen instructions. Users have to ensure their phones have sufficient charge and storage before tapping Install. A stable Wi-Fi connection is also recommended.

Since Samsung is rolling out the software in stages, the update may not appear on every device immediately. One UI 9, based on Android 17, brings improvements to the interface and new customisation options. It has a redesigned Quick Panel with personalised controls. It also has additional privacy and device-protection features.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
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Further reading: One UI 9, One UI 9 Update, Android 17, Samsung Galaxy M56, Samsung Galaxy M17, Samsung Galaxy F17, Samsung Galaxy A35, Samsung, Samsung One UI 9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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