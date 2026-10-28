Samsung started distributing the Android 17-based One UI 9 update to the Galaxy S26 series last month. Now, the South Korean tech brand has started rolling out the update to its Galaxy A, Galaxy F and Galaxy M-series models. User posts on social media suggest that the Galaxy M56, Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17, and Galaxy A35 in India and other global markets are receiving the One UI 9 update. The update appears to be rolling out to eligible models in phases.

New Galaxy Phones Get Stable One UI 9 Update

Tarun Vats @tarunvats33) on X claimed that the Galaxy M56 is receiving firmware version M566BXXU7DZJ1, M566BODM7DZJ1 and M566BXXU7DZJ1 in India. The update includes the October security patch and has a download size of approximately 2.2GB.

Additionally, the Galaxy A35 is getting firmware version A356EXXUBEZJ2 in India. It measures around 2.7GB.

🔥Breaking ‼️ Galaxy A35 One UI 9 stable update released in India for beta users. • Version: A356EXXUBEZJ2 / A356EODMBEZJ2 / A356EXXUBEZJ2 • Size: 369.61 MB • Security patch level: 5 October 2026 https://t.co/9EA1eJnJlM — Kailash (@Kailash0729) October 27, 2026

The Galaxy M17 and Galaxy F17 are said to be receiving the One UI 9 update in India, with firmware versions M176BXXU8DZJ5 and E176BXXU8DZJ5, respectively, and a 2.44GB download. The latest release includes the October 2026 Android security patch.

The stable release follows Samsung's ongoing expansion of One UI 9 to more devices beyond its flagship S and foldable lineup. The update started rolling out to the Galaxy S26 family in September.

Eligible Galaxy M56, Galaxy M17, Galaxy F17, and Galaxy A35 users in India can manually check for the update by opening Settings > tap Software update, selecting Download and install and following the on-screen instructions. Users have to ensure their phones have sufficient charge and storage before tapping Install. A stable Wi-Fi connection is also recommended.

Since Samsung is rolling out the software in stages, the update may not appear on every device immediately. One UI 9, based on Android 17, brings improvements to the interface and new customisation options. It has a redesigned Quick Panel with personalised controls. It also has additional privacy and device-protection features.