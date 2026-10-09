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Samsung May Revive Its Over-Ear Headphones Line With Galaxy Studio, Leak Suggests

The same tipster previously revealed the Galaxy Buds On moniker before its official debut.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2026 11:32 IST
Samsung May Revive Its Over-Ear Headphones Line With Galaxy Studio, Leak Suggests

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched the AirPods Max 2 (pictured) in March 2026

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Highlights
  • Samsung’s rumoured headphones previously appeared with codename H1
  • The leak does not reveal the headphones’ specifications or price
  • Samsung last launched major over-ear headphones in 2015
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Samsung may name its upcoming over-ear headphones Galaxy Studio, according to a new leak. The headphones would add a new product to its Galaxy audio lineup, which so far has focused largely on earbuds. The South Korean tech giant has tried its hand at over-ear headphones before, with models such as the Level Over and Level On launching in 2015. The company has not returned to the category with a major new release since then, making this a potential comeback after more than a decade.

Samsung Galaxy Studio Headphones Tipped as New AirPods Max 2 Rival

Android developer and leaker Dy (@evowizz) claimed in an X post that Samsung's upcoming over-ear headphones could be called the Galaxy Studio. The tipster previously revealed the Galaxy Buds On name before Samsung officially announced its open-ear earbuds.

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Samsung's purported headphones have also appeared in earlier leaks, with reports identifying the device by the internal codename H1. The latest leak doesn't reveal much else about the headphones, so details about their design, features, price and launch date are still unknown.

Apple already has the AirPods Max 2, which arrived in March 2026 with features such as active noise cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Spatial Audio. They also support lossless audio over USB-C. Samsung's new headphones could give buyers another option, but we'll have to wait to see how they stack up against Apple's pair in terms of features and price.

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Buds On, its first clip-on wireless earphones, featuring an open-ear design, TwinBoost speakers and noise reduction technology for calls. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform, they are claimed to offer up to 9.5 hours of playback. Compatible Galaxy devices also support Gemini Live, Quick Voice Memo and Head Gestures. Priced at KRW 299,000 (roughly Rs. 21,000), the earphones will launch in South Korea on October 27 in a Black finish, followed by a global rollout.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Studio, Galaxy Studio Headphones, Samsung Headphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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