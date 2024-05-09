Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ TWS With Up to 50dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ TWS With Up to 50dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ charging cases come with IPX4 ratings for splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2024 12:19 IST
Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ TWS With Up to 50dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Buds (left) and Moto Buds+ (right) feature triple mics

Highlights
  • Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ come with water-repellant, not waterproof designs
  • The earphones are compatible with the Moto Buds application
  • Both Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Advertisement

Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ have been launched in India. The true wireless earphones were unveiled in Europe in April. They feature Hi-Res Audio certifications, dynamic active noise cancellation (ANC) support, triple mic systems, and water-repellant designs. The earphones are claimed to pair seamlessly with the Moto Buds application. The Moto Buds+ are claimed to offer "Sound by Bose" which suggests that the audio has been tuned and certified by the American audio equipment manufacturer.

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ price in India, availability

The Moto Buds are priced in India at Rs. 4,999 and customers can get a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 3,999. These earphones are currently offered in three Pantone-curated colours - Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, and Starlight Blue. They are expected to launch with a fourth Kiwi Green option soon.

Meanwhile, the Moto Buds+ are listed in the country at Rs. 9,999. ICICI Bank credit card users can get a Rs. 2,000 instant discount at the time of purchase, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 7,999. They come in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colourways.

Both earphones are available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ specifications, features

The Moto Buds are equipped with single 12.4mm dynamic drivers, while the Moto Buds+ come with dual dynamic drivers that include a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The Buds support up to 50dB ANC and the Moto Buds+ offer up to 46dB ANC. The earphones have three preset modes of noise cancellation - Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation. 

Alongside the "Sound by Bose" tag, the higher-end Moto Buds+ also offer Dolby Head Tracking feature that helps adjust audio based on head movements. They also come with Dolby Atmos support. Both Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ have Hi-Res Audio certifications. They sport triple mic systems with integrated environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that are said to improve call clarity.

The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are compatible with the Moto Buds application that lets users customise touch functions as well as sound experience with the equaliser. Currently, the application is only available on Play Store for Android devices. The company said they are working on an iOS version that is likely to release soon. 

In terms of battery life, the Moto Buds are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 42 hours, whereas the Moto Buds+  are said to offer 38 hours. With ANC off, the Moto Buds are said to offer up to nine hours of playback, while the Buds+ are claimed to provide up to eight hours of runtime, according to the company. With 10 minutes of Quick Charge, the Moto Buds can run for up to two hours, while the Plus model are said to offer up to three hours of playback time. Both earphone charging cases support USB Type-C charging, whereas the Moto Buds+ case also supports wireless charging.

The charging cases of Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ offer IPX4 ratings for splash resistance. Meanwhile, the Moto Buds+ earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The earphones also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Moto Buds charging case with the earphones weigh 36g, while the Moto Buds+ weigh 42.8g.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto Buds, Moto Buds Plus, Moto Buds India launch, Moto Buds Plus India launch, Moto Buds price in India, Moto Buds Plus price in India, Moto Buds specifications, Moto Buds Plus specifications, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Screen Protectors Hint at Wider Cover Display With Sharper Corners

Related Stories

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ TWS With Up to 50dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ With Up to 50dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  2. Apple Cuts Price of iPad (2022) Model in India: Check New Price
  3. Realme GT 6T Confirmed to Debut in India Later This Month With This SoC
  4. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Design, Colourways Revealed: Check Here
  5. Google Wallet App Launched in India, Will Operate Alongside Google Pay
  6. Nokia 3210 Debuts With New Colours, 4G Connectivity for 25th Anniversary
  7. Moto X50 Ultra Design, Specifications Leaked Online: See Here
  8. How to Use Google's Circle to Search Feature on Your iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitget, Alchemy Pay Partner to Allow Crypto Purchasing via Indian Rupee and UPI
  2. Google's Android 14 May Security Update Rolls Out, Pixel 8 Gets Camera Bug Fix: How to Download
  3. Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ TWS With Up to 50dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme GT 6T With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India Later This Month
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Screen Protectors Hint at Wider Cover Display With Sharper Corners
  6. Nokia 3210 Feature Phone With New Colour Options, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Logic Pro for iPad 2 Gets AI-Powered Session Players and Stem Splitters in a Big Update
  8. CMF by Nothing’s First Phone Could Be an Entry-Level Offering; Name, Specifications Suggested
  9. Google's Circle to Search-Like Image Lookup Feature Comes to iOS via Official Shortcut: How to Download
  10. Nigeria Sets Dangerous Precedent by Detaining Binance Executives, CEO Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »