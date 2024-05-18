Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra are expected to be unveiled soon and the company's upcoming foldable phones have now surfaced online in the form of press renders leaked by tipster Evan Blass (X: @evleaks). The latest images suggest that the standard Razr model will arrive with a cover screen that considerably larger than the outer display on its predecessor — the Motorola Razr 40. The specifications of the Razr 50 have also been leaked by a publication, ahead of its debut.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Blass shared images of the Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The renders of the former show the handset sporting a much larger cover screen — it is said to be a 3.3-inch curved pOLED screen) — than last year's Razr 40 that has a 1.5-inch outer display. These specifications were published by Deal N Tech shortly before the images of the handsets were leaked on the microblogging platform.

The Motorola Razr 50 is also shown to feature a dual camera setup. On the inside, we can see a large 6.9-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch selfie camera. The publication states that the Razr 50 be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The company will reportedly equip the Motorola Razr 50 with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. It is expected to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box and pack a 4,200mAh battery. The report also states that the handset measures 171x74x7.2mm and weighs 188g.

On the other hand, the leaked images of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra show the foldable phone with an outer display that is slightly larger than the one on the standard Razr 50 model. It is also shown in three colourway. An earlier report says that the Razr 50 Ultra will also be equipped with a 6.9-inch pOLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The successor to the Razr 40 Ultra will reportedly run on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The clamshell-style foldable is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera on the outer screen, while a 32-megapixel selfie camera will reportedly be located in a hole punch cutout on the inner screen.

Unlike the standard Razr 50 model, the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. It is also said to have an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Motorola launched the Razr 40 series in global markets in June 2023 and the handsets arrived in India a month later, so we can expect to learn more about these phones in the coming days or weeks, ahead of their anticipated debut.



