Motorola Razr, Razr 50 Ultra Design Renders Surface Online; Razr 50 Specifications Leaked: See Images

Motorola Razr 50 could debut with a much larger cover screen than the 1.5-inch outer display on the Razr 40, its predecessor that was launched in 2023.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 May 2024 19:36 IST
Motorola Razr, Razr 50 Ultra Design Renders Surface Online; Razr 50 Specifications Leaked: See Images

Photo Credit: X/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra (left) and Razr 50 could both sport a 6.9-inch pOLED inner display

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 50, Razr 50 Ultra could feature two rear cameras
  • The foldable phones are tipped to arrive with pOLED screens
  • The Motorola Razr 50 is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip
Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra are expected to be unveiled soon and the company's upcoming foldable phones have now surfaced online in the form of press renders leaked by tipster Evan Blass (X: @evleaks). The latest images suggest that the standard Razr model will arrive with a cover screen that considerably larger than the outer display on its predecessor — the Motorola Razr 40. The specifications of the Razr 50 have also been leaked by a publication, ahead of its debut.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Blass shared images of the Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. The renders of the former show the handset sporting a much larger cover screen — it is said to be a 3.3-inch curved pOLED screen) — than last year's Razr 40 that has a 1.5-inch outer display. These specifications were published by Deal N Tech shortly before the images of the handsets were leaked on the microblogging platform.

The Motorola Razr 50 is also shown to feature a dual camera setup. On the inside, we can see a large 6.9-inch pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole punch selfie camera. The publication states that the Razr 50 be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The company will reportedly equip the Motorola Razr 50 with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. It is expected to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box and pack a 4,200mAh battery. The report also states that the handset measures 171x74x7.2mm and weighs 188g.

On the other hand, the leaked images of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra show the foldable phone with an outer display that is slightly larger than the one on the standard Razr 50 model. It is also shown in three colourway. An earlier report says that the Razr 50 Ultra will also be equipped with a 6.9-inch pOLED inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The successor to the Razr 40 Ultra will reportedly run on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The clamshell-style foldable is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera on the outer screen, while a 32-megapixel selfie camera will reportedly be located in a hole punch cutout on the inner screen.

Unlike the standard Razr 50 model, the upcoming Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. It is also said to have an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Motorola launched the Razr 40 series in global markets in June 2023 and the handsets arrived in India a month later, so we can expect to learn more about these phones in the coming days or weeks, ahead of their anticipated debut.
 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Razr, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, Motorola Razr design, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra design, Motorola Razr specifications, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications, Foldables, Foldable phones, Motorola Razr 50 series, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 17 Slim to Arrive as Most Expensive iPhone 17 Series Model With Refreshed Design: Report

