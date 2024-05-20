Apple recently launched its new line of iPad Air and iPad Pro models — the latter powered by the latest M4 chip. The Cupertino, California-based company is reportedly planning to overhaul its entire Mac lineup, updating its computers with the AI-focussed M4 processor. While new iMac and MacBook Pro models may arrive later this year, Apple reportedly does not plan to launch Mac Studio and Mac Pro models until the middle of 2025.

The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who said in the Q&A section of the latest edition of his Power On newsletter (via MacRumors) that Apple's launch schedule till the middle of next year does not include new Mac Studio and Mac Pro models.

Apple last refreshed its Mac Studio and Mac Pro models, featuring M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, at WWDC in June 2023. With no new models planned for launch until 2025, the company could go two years before updating the lineup.

The iPhone maker is set to host WWDC 2024 next month, where it is expected to announce iOS 18 with AI features. Gurman reportedly said in the newsletter that Apple will not unveil any new Mac models at its annual conference. Other Mac models, however, except the recently refreshed MacBook Air, should get the M4 update before the end of 2024.

According to a previous report from Gurman, Apple plans to unveil new iMac models, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis later this year and extending into early next year — all powered by M4 chipsets.

M4 update should then reportedly hit 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models by spring 2025, with Mac Studio refresh likely coming around the middle of the next year, and the Mac Pro later in 2025.

Apple launched the latest M4 chip alongside the new M4-powered iPad Pro at its 'Let Loose' event earlier this month. The M4 processor is built on the firm's second-generation 3nm technology and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The new iPad Pro features a 'Tandem OLED' screen with 120Hz (ProMotion) refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

