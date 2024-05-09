Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was launched in India on Thursday, May 9. The Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with some significant improvements over the older generations of the streaming device. The new Fire TV Stick 4K comes with a remote that has dedicated buttons for Amazon's video and music streaming platforms as well as Netflix. There's a dedicated button for all apps as well. The tech giant first introduced the third generation of the Fire Stick in 2022, but this is the first time it has launched the streaming device with support for 4K video quality.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K price, availability

Just like its predecessors, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K comes in a single matte black colour option. The device is priced at Rs. 5,999 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon's website. The company said that the streaming device will go on sale starting May 13. Apart from Amazon, the Fire TV Stick 4K can also be purchased via the online and offline stores of Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales once it goes on sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, as the name suggests, features 4K Ultra HD content streaming and supports HDR10+. Alongside, it also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. The company claims this is the most powerful streaming device in Amazon's Fire TV lineup that is available in India.

Under the hood, the Fire TV Stick 4K features a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, which Amazon claims makes it 30 percent more powerful than the previous generations. It offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. The new Alexa Voice Remote now also features dedicated buttons for apps. Users can find buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Amazon Music.

Further, an apps button opens all other installed video streaming apps. Just like the predecessor, the remote comes with voice input powered by Alexa and users can speak what they want to watch and the virtual assistant will show it on the screen. Users can also wirelessly connect their Echo devices to the Fire TV Stick 4K through the Alexa app.

The Fire TV Stick 4K offers access to more than 12,000 apps via Amazon's Appstore including popular apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema. Users can watch content through all the available apps as long as they have a subscription. They can also enjoy free and ad-supported content on Amazon MiniTV, YouTube, and MX Player. The company has also included a Low Power Mode, which it claims will conserve energy when the device goes to sleep or standby mode due to inactivity.

