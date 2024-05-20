iPhone 16 lineup is expected to go official in September with four variants — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. While the details about the smartphone's battery, display, and chipset have leaked several times, a new leak suggests it will be offered in two additional colourways compared to the iPhone 15 lineup. The Pro models could be available in four colours and Apple could replace some of the existing shades with new options.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his expectations for the iPhone 16 colour options on X. As per the analyst, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be offered in black, white (or silver), grey, and rose shades. The new rose hue is said to replace the iPhone 15 Pro's Blue Titanium colour. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, and Blue Titanium shades.

For the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, Kuo expects black, white, green, pink, and blue colourways. This indicates that the Yellow hue of the iPhone 15 will be dropped in favour of a white colour. Apple is said to use different names for the colours even if the tone of the colours doesn't change. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colours.

Past leaks have also suggested a purple iPhone 16 model but Kuo did not mention purple in his post.

The iPhone 16 series has been creating a lot of buzz on the Web ahead of its expected launch in September. The vanilla models are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could get an A18 Pro chip.

iPhone 16 Pro is said to get a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to feature a larger 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are said to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors. They could get new capacitive buttons as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.