Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will launch soon in India, the Chinese tech band announced on Monday (May 20). A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design of the upcoming foldable smartphone ahead of its debut. It was launched initially in China with a circular rear camera housing, a carbon fibre hinge, and a V3 imaging chip. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has a 6.53-inch cover display with an 8.03-inch internal folding panel. Vivo's previous generation foldable phones were limited to the Chinese market.

Through a post on X, Vivo confirmed the launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart and the e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page for the launch. The teaser has the tagline “The Best Fold Ever” and shows the hinge design. The brand, however, didn't reveal the exact launch date.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will arrive in India at the beginning of July. It was launched in China in March with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version.

In the past few years, Vivo has released foldable smartphones, but all of them were limited to the Chinese market. This practice would change with the India launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It could go up against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and the Tecno Phantom V Fold in India.

The Chinese variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It features a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fibre hinge.

Vivo has packed a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro led by a 50-megapixel main camera. Both the outer and inner screens house 32-megapixel selfie shooters. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is backed by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

