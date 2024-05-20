Technology News

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon, to Go on Sale Through Flipkart

Vivo's previous foldable smartphones were limited to the Chinese market.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2024 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro was launched in China in March

  • Vivo is bringing its foldable phone to India
  • It could arrive in India at the beginning of July
  • Chinese variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will launch soon in India, the Chinese tech band announced on Monday (May 20). A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design of the upcoming foldable smartphone ahead of its debut. It was launched initially in China with a circular rear camera housing, a carbon fibre hinge, and a V3 imaging chip. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has a 6.53-inch cover display with an 8.03-inch internal folding panel. Vivo's previous generation foldable phones were limited to the Chinese market.

Through a post on X, Vivo confirmed the launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in India. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart and the e-commerce website has created a dedicated landing page for the launch. The teaser has the tagline “The Best Fold Ever” and shows the hinge design. The brand, however, didn't reveal the exact launch date.

Previous leaks have claimed that the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro will arrive in India at the beginning of July. It was launched in China in March with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version.

In the past few years, Vivo has released foldable smartphones, but all of them were limited to the Chinese market. This practice would change with the India launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. It could go up against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, OnePlus Open, and the Tecno Phantom V Fold in India.

The Chinese variant of Vivo X Fold 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with OriginOS 4 on top. It features an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. It features a Vivo V3 imaging chip and a Carbon fibre hinge.

Vivo has packed a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro led by a 50-megapixel main camera. Both the outer and inner screens house 32-megapixel selfie shooters. It has an IPX8 rating for dust and water resistance and is backed by a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications, Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
