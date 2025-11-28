Technology News
English Edition
Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Headphones Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Sennheiser HDB 630 supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and has a detachable analogue cable with a 3.5mm plug, and a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 18:41 IST
Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser HDB 630 pre-bookings will run in India until December 4

Highlights
  • Sennheiser HDB 630 features a 42mm transducer and neutral sound tuning
  • The headset includes parametric EQ, ANC and transparency mode
  • The Sennheiser HDB 630 wireless headphones support 24-bit 96kHz audio
Sennheiser launched its HDB 630 wireless headphones in India on Friday. It is touted to offer high-resolution audio and advanced tuning tools, and it features a closed-back design. The company says its latest wireless headphones can deliver up to 60 hours of playback time, and it has equipped the Sennheiser HDB 630 with features such as a parametric equaliser, adaptive noise cancellation, and support for high-resolution playback across wired and wireless connections. The headphones are now available for pre-booking in India at a special introductory price.

Sennheiser HDB 630 Price in India, Availability

Pricing for the Sennheiser HDB 630 is set at Rs. 54,990, but the company says that customers can pre-book it for Rs. 44,990, and receive a Accentum Open truly wireless stereo headset worth Rs. 12,990 at no extra cost.

Sennheiser will accept pre-bookings for the wireless headphones in India until December 4, via the company's website, Amazon, Headphone Zone, Audio Store, Concept Kart, as well as select retail stores across the country. It comes with a two-year warranty in India.

Sennheiser HDB 630 Features, Specifications

The Sennheiser HDB 630 features a 42mm electrodynamic transducer and is said to be tuned for a neutral sound profile with detailed mids, controlled bass, and extended treble. The company says that the new acoustic design uses an optimised magnet mesh, a redesigned back volume, and a transparent baffle mesh to reduce distortion and improve clarity. Sennheiser HDB 630 Sennheiser inline Sennheiser HDB 630

Sennheiser confirms that the HDB 630 wireless headphones support Bluetooth 5.2 and come with a detachable 1.2m analogue cable with a 3.5mm plug, as well as a 1.2m USB-C to USB-C cable. The headphones offer a frequency response of 6Hz to 40kHz, depending on the input. Adaptive noise cancellation and a transparency mode are built into the headphones as well.

The Sennheiser HDB 630 supports high-resolution audio playback up to 24-bit/96kHz when connected via USB-C, analogue input or over Bluetooth using the included BTD 700 dongle. For wireless audio, the headphones are compatible with aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX, AAC and SBC codecs.

The company adds that a parametric equaliser is accessible through the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app. Users can adjust frequency, bandwidth, and filter type for more precise tuning. The HDB 630 also includes a crossfeed feature, which is claimed to make older or hard-panned recordings sound more natural and balanced.

Battery life on the Sennheiser HDB 630 is rated at up to 60 hours on a full charge, and the headphones support fast charging, with Sennheiser claiming that a 10-minute top-up can deliver up to seven hours of playback. The headset has also been tested for more than 500 charging cycles, the company added.

According to the company, the Sennheiser HDB 630 is built on the Momentum 4 design and weighs 311g. It uses leatherette earpads and a lightweight frame with reduced clamping force for improved comfort during extended listening. Sennheiser also notes that the earpads are replaceable.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
