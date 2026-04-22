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Elden Ring Film Adaptation Sets 2028 Release Date; Full Cast Revealed as Production Begins

Elden Ring live-action film adaptation will star Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, and Tom Burke.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2026 15:25 IST
Elden Ring Film Adaptation Sets 2028 Release Date; Full Cast Revealed as Production Begins

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

The Elden Ring film adaptation is in the works at A24

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Highlights
  • Elden Ring has sold over 30 million copies since it released in 2022
  • The Elden Ring movie will be filmed for IMAX
  • Alex Garland is writing and directing the Elden Ring film adaptation
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The Elden Ring live-action film adaptation will be released on March 3, 2028, Bandai Namco and film production company A24 have announced. The movie, written and directed by Alex Garland, will be filmed for IMAX, with production set to begin soon. The two companies also announced the full cast of the film, featuring Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, among others.

With the cast confirmed, the Elden Ring movie will go into production in spring 2026, A24 and Bandai Namco announced Monday. The live-action adaptation of FromSoftware's action-RPG was announced last year, with Garland, known for his work on sci-fi films like Ex Machina and Annihilation, set to write and direct.

George RR Martin, who worked on the game's story and setting with developer FromSoftare, serves as a producer alongside Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Vince Gerardis.

Elden Ring Full Cast Revealed

The Elden Ring film will feature Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper), Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington),Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, Civil War), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Ruby Cruz (Willow, Bottoms), and Nick Offerman (The Last of Us). John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz round up the cast.

Details about the film's story and characters are under wraps, but it will likely be set in the Lands Between, the fantastical realm from the titular game.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the Elden Ring film adaptation is A24's largest and most ambitious project to date with a reported budget of over $100 millon. Principal photoghotography on the film wil reportedly last around 100 days. Before Elden Ring, A24's most expensive film was last year's Marty Supreme. The Academy Award-nomindated sports drama starring Timothée Chalamet reportedly cost around $70 million.

This is not the only live-action video game adaptation A24, a New York-based independent film production company, is working on. The firm is working with Hideo Kojima's Kojima Productions to bring Death Stranding to the big screen. The Death Stranding film will reportedly be written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for directing A Quiet Place: Day One.

Elden Ring launched on PC and consoles in 2022 and became a cultural phenomenon. The game received widespread critical acclaim, winning several Game of the Year awards. Elden Ring has sold over 30 million copies and is considered one of the best games ever made.

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Further reading: Elden Ring Movie, Elden Ring, A24, Bandai Namco, FromSoftware
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Elden Ring Film Adaptation Sets 2028 Release Date; Full Cast Revealed as Production Begins
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