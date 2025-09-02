Technology News
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition has the same specifications as the standard model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 19:41 IST
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life

Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition is designed in collaboration with Bond Truluv

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless comes with a 42mm transducer
  • A quick charge of 5 minutes is claimed to offer up to 4 hours of usage
  • The Momentum 4 Wireless supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive codecs
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition was launched in India on Tuesday to mark the company's 80th anniversary. The new wireless headphones from Sennheiser were designed in collaboration with German graffiti artist Bond Truluv. The yellow accents in the design are a homage to the iconic Sennheiser HD 414 headphones. The newly launched variant has similar features to the standard model, which was unveiled in the country in September 2022. On a single charge, the headset is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 60 hours.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Price in India

The price of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition is set at Rs. 26,990. The headphones can be purchased in the country via the Sennheiser India website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Notably, the standard Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless was launched at Rs. 34,990. 

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Features, Specifications

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is equipped with a 42mm transducer system, and it features a lightweight design with a padded headband, cushioned earpads, and a smooth hinge. It supports adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a Transparency Mode.

Users can adjust sound output on the Momentum 4 Wireless using built-in equaliser presets, listening modes, and a Sound Personalisation option available via the Smart Control Plus app, which helps customise the audio to individual hearing. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.2 with SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codecs. 

Sennheiser claims that the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer a playback time of up to 60 hours on a single charge. The headset carries a 700mAh lithium-ion battery, which is said to be charged fully in two hours. A quick charge of five minutes is said to provide up to four hours of usage.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition Launched in India With Up to 60 Hour Battery Life
