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Vivo Buds Clip Launch Date Confirmed for September 21, Colour Options Revealed

Vivo Buds Clip are currently available for pre-order in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 18:51 IST
Vivo Buds Clip Launch Date Confirmed for September 21, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo is set to announce OriginOS 7 at the Vivo Developer Conference 2026 on September 16

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Highlights
  • Vivo Buds Clip confirmed to launch in China
  • The company has opened pre-orders for the Buds Clip
  • Vivo is set to announce OriginOS 7
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Vivo Buds Clip confirmed to launch in China next week alongside the Vivo X500 series. The company has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming clip-style earphones via its social media handle. Vivo has also teased the design of the earphones and their colour options. The Vivo Buds Clip are currently available for pre-order in China ahead of their official debut. The Vivo Watch 6 smartwatch is also set to debut alongside the earphones.

Vivo Buds Clip Launch Date, Colour Options Teased

In the latest Weibo posts, Vivo confirmed that the Vivo Buds Clip will be launched in China on September 21 at 7pm local time. The earphones will be released alongside the Vivo X500 series smartphones and Vivo Watch 6.

Vivo has teased the Buds Clip with an open-ear, clip-style design. The teaser videos shared by the brand feature the True wireless stereo (TWS) earphones as a fashion accessory. They are confirmed to be available in Floating Purple, Moonlight White and Starry Night Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The Floating Purple variant has a glossy finish, while the Moonlight White model has a pearl-inspired finish. The Starry Night Black colour variant has studded patterns.

The company has opened pre-orders for the Buds Clip through its China website, JD.Com and Tmall. The company has yet to reveal the pricing and features. The Vivo Watch 6 and Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max series are also available for pre-reservations in China.

Meanwhile, Vivo is set to announce OriginOS 7 at the Vivo Developer Conference 2026 on September 16. The upcoming software, based on Android 17, is teased to feature a liquid, glass-like visual interface with Translucent surfaces. It could include new AI-powered themes. It is likely to offer new personalised themes and wallpapers. The company will also unveil the BlueOS 4 platform for smart wearables and smart home products during the event. 

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Further reading: Vivo Buds Clip, Vivo Buds Clip Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo Buds Clip Launch Date Confirmed for September 21, Colour Options Revealed
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