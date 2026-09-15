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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max to Be Among First Phones With MediaTek's 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip

Oppo has already confirmed that the Find X10 Pro Max will launch in China on September 22.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 September 2026 18:48 IST
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max to Be Among First Phones With MediaTek's 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro Chip

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will feature a Hasselblad-backed cameras

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max will launch in three colour options
  • The phone will feature three 200-megapixel rear cameras
  • The Find X10 Pro Max will pack a battery of up to 8,000mAh
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Oppo has confirmed that the upcoming Find X10 Pro Max will be among the first smartphones to feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, with the phone also set to launch in international markets. Built using TSMC's 2nm N2P process, the new chipset brings improvements in CPU, graphics and on-device AI performance. Oppo has also revealed the Pro Max's design, colour options and camera details ahead of its China launch. The phone could reach global markets after its China debut.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Gets Dimensity 9600 Pro

Oppo said the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro will bring its 2nm architecture to the Find X10 Pro Max. The chipset uses TSMC's N2P process, which Oppo says can improve CPU multi-core energy efficiency by up to 61 percent compared with the previous generation.

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MediaTek's All-Big-Core design pairs two C2-Ultra cores clocked at up to 4.55GHz with six performance cores. Independent frequency controls for each core allow the processor to adjust workloads more precisely, while Oppo claims a 17 percent increase in overall CPU performance.

The chipset also brings the G2-Ultra NX GPU, which adds enhanced ray tracing and neural graphics capabilities. Oppo says the graphics processor can deliver around 27 percent higher performance during sustained heavy workloads.

MediaTek has equipped the Dimensity 9600 Pro with two NPUs for on-device AI tasks. Oppo says the high-performance NPU raises LLM prefill performance by 51 percent, while the Super Efficient NPU improves power efficiency by 40 percent. The company expects the platform to support workloads such as large-language-model inference and computational imaging.

Oppo and MediaTek have developed the Laminar Flow Engine for the Find X10 Pro Max. The technology links rendering with system scheduling to balance responsiveness and power consumption. Oppo says it can also improve app launch times and maintain smoother content loading during demanding tasks such as rapid photo browsing.

The Find X10 Pro Max will feature a rectangular rear camera module with three lenses, alongside a separate section for the flash and another sensor. Its camera system will use three 200-megapixel rear sensors, with Hasselblad collaborating with Oppo on the hardware. Oppo will also bring its second-generation Danxia colour system to the phone.

Oppo has already confirmed that the Find X10 Pro Max will launch in China on September 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The phone will be available in Warm Orange, Moon White and Light Titanium colour options. The phone will also feature a battery with a capacity of up to 8,000mAh. Oppo has yet to announce pricing or the international release timeline, with more details expected at its global launch event.

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, MediaTek, Oppo Find X10 Series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

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