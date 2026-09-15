Google has confirmed that pre-orders for its upcoming Googlebook laptops will begin later in September. The company announced the timeline through the official Googlebook website, which also outlines the devices' software platform and Android integration. Googlebooks will come from several laptop makers, including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo. However, Google has not yet revealed pricing, the exact models that will be available for pre-order, or when the laptops will start shipping.

Googlebook Pre-Orders Start September 21

The first Googlebook orders will become available to customers on September 21, according to the company's official website. There is an option to receive notifications about pre-orders rather than placing an order.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has not announced laptop prices or when deliveries will begin. The company is also yet to confirm which models will be available when pre-orders open.

Google unveiled Googlebooks during The Android Show I/O Edition in May. Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo are preparing the first devices in the new category. Google has not said which models will go on sale first. Leaks have already revealed information about Lenovo and ASUS laptops, while Acer has confirmed that it is working on a Googlebook.

Googlebooks will use the Android technology stack instead of ChromeOS. Google has not revealed the operating system's final name, but earlier reports have associated it with the company's Aluminium OS project. Existing Chromebooks will continue to run ChromeOS and target everyday computing with an emphasis on speed and simplicity.

Gemini Intelligence will bring several AI features to the laptops. Magic Pointer lets users select something on screen and ask Gemini to analyse, compare or create content from it. Create My Widget can turn a written request into a custom desktop widget. Google uses a travel tracker as an example, showing flight, accommodation and restaurant information in one place.

Google is also adding features that connect the laptops to Android phones. Cast My Apps allows users to open their phone apps on a Googlebook, while Quick Access lets them access phone files on the laptop. The laptops will also feature Google's Glowbar above the keyboard. The design element first appeared on the Chromebook Pixel and is returning with the new Googlebook range.